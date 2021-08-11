Petros Pharmaceuticals: Invitation to the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

New Jersey and Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – August 11, 2021) – Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTPI) today announced that Fady Boctor, President, Chief Commercial Officer will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q3 Investor Summit Date August 17-18th, 2021 Presentation August 17th at 12:30 PM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_snUNAVzVTH2geFZUKGFMEQ

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals aims to be a premier Men’s health therapeutics company, prescription and over-the-counter (OTC), with a currently commercialized multi-product asset portfolio and a pre-clinical asset in development for the potential treatment of Peyronie’s disease.

For further information:

Petros Pharmaceuticals

Fady Boctor

2153706927

fboctor@petrospharma.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.

To request complimentary investor registration: please click here: Complimentary Investor Registration.

Contact:

Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com

