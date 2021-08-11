Banxa Holdings: Invitation to the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

Melbourne, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 11, 2021) – Banxa Holdings (OTCQX: BNXAF) today announced that Domenic Carosa, Founder & Chairman will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.

 Event Q3 Investor Summit
 Date August 17-18th, 2021
 Presentation August 18th at 10:15 ET
 Locationhttps://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ByB0uOM9SRqFG8B_hp4w3w

About Banxa Holdings

BANXA – Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) is a Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to build the bridge between traditional financial systems, regulation and the digital asset space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building a fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency (eg. USD/CAD to BTC/ETH). Banxa has offices in Australia, the Netherlands and Lithuania and operations in Canada and the EU.

For further information:

Banxa Holdings
Meredith Eades
778-833-3962
investor@banxa.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.

Contact:

Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com

