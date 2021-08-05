This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: ZeU Technologies Discusses Upcoming Launch of MulaMail, ZeUPay, and Other Technologies with The Stock Day Podcast

ZeU Technologies Discusses Upcoming Launch of MulaMail, ZeUPay, and Other Technologies with The Stock Day Podcast

Article content Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – August 5, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed ZeU Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: ZEUCF) (CSE: ZEU) (“the Company”), a forward-thinking Canadian technology company that has developed a state-of-the-art blockchain protocol, providing the foundation for the next generation of encrypted and distributed networks. President and CEO of the Company, Frank Dumas, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ZeU Technologies Discusses Upcoming Launch of MulaMail, ZeUPay, and Other Technologies with The Stock Day Podcast Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company’s recent developments. “We have completed the development of peer-to-peer casino games and an online gaming platform, and we are launching with partners now,” shared Dumas. “The first lottery will be licensed before the end of August in the Caribbean and in Africa,” he continued. “This is going to be accessible by 240 countries,” said Dumas, adding that the Company will also be integrating their own payment solution, ZeUPay, by November. Dumas then elaborated on the development of the Company’s additional solutions, including their Mula Platform. “It goes pretty fast in terms of development,” said Dumas before elaborating on the solutions this platform offers. “MulaMail is also the window to our lottery and gambling,” he explained. “Our debit cards and credit cards will launch soon, probably by the end of September, with ZeUPay.” “How are you getting this platform information out?” asked Jolly. Dumas shared that the Company has not decided which proposal they will use to launch the platform but is confident it may have success organically. “We’re going to be the first product to actually pay you for your personal data,” said Dumas. “We’re also going to be one of the first products that will allow you to own the casino with which you gamble,” he added. “We also have other companies coming in that have a lot of media exposure,” said Dumas. “We will use the money we make from the gambling and leverage it for the marketing of the platform itself.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Could you give us some insight on what will be happening over the next two or three quarters?” asked Jolly. “The lotteries are being launched,” said Dumas. “That will change the Company. It will bring revenue in, which is recurring revenue,” he shared. “It will allow us to modulate what we are doing in terms of development and marketing,” said Dumas. “Then we have the launch of ZeUPay, and MulaPay will follow it,” he continued. “We are launching this with big credit card companies and with a few banks in Europe.” “MulaMail is coming out at the end of November or the first week of December,” said Dumas. “This has been upgraded to a level where we have a few patents, which will be explained in a few press releases that will be coming out in August and September.” Jolly then commented on the Company’s gambling platform and asked whether or not individuals using the system will have their own application to run a casino. “We’re going to have a developer section of the application where people will be able to come and connect,” explained Dumas, adding that individuals looking to create their own gambling offering will be able to do so by utilizing the Company’s templates, which are simple and straightforward. To close the interview, Dumas expressed his confidence in the Company’s current and upcoming projects as they continue to move forward. “Starting in about two weeks, people will be able to see what we have done over the last seven to eight quarters. So, I think it is super exciting.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content To hear the entire interview with Frank Dumas, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7918833-zeu-technologies-discusses-upcoming-launch-of-mulamail-zeupay-and-other-technologies-with-the-s Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/ About ZeU ZeU is a forward-thinking Canadian technology company that has developed a state-of-the-art blockchain protocol, providing the foundation for the next-generation of encrypted and distributed networks. Thanks to its high level of sophistication, ZeU’s technology maximizes transparency, security and scalability as well as big data management. ZeU’s strategy is to monetize blockchain transactions in diverse sectors such as payment, gaming, data, and healthcare. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. About The “Stock Day” Podcast Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. SOURCE: Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92171 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston