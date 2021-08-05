Chesapeake Gold Corp., One of the Largest Undeveloped Gold-Silver Projects, CEO Clip Video

Chesapeake Gold Corp., One of the Largest Undeveloped Gold-Silver Projects, CEO Clip Video

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 5, 2021) – Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG) (OTCQX: CHPGF) – Director and CEO, Alan Pangbourne speaks about their flagship asset, the Metates project, located in Durango State, Mexico that is projected to produce 110,000 ounces of gold.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/chesapeake-gold-large-undeveloped-gold-silver-project-ceo-clip-90sec/

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG) (OTCQX: CHPGF)

Chesapeake Gold is being featured on BNN Bloomberg Aug 7th – Aug 8th, 2021.

chesapeakegold.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips

Contact:

Trina Schlingmann

(604) 664-7401 x 5

trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92219

#distro