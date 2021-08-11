DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Participation in the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

Vancouver, BC–(Newsfile Corp. – August 11, 2021) – DMG Blockchain Solutions (TSXV: DMGI) today announced that Sheldon Bennett, CEO will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.

 Event Q3 Investor Summit
 Date August 17-18th, 2021
 Presentation August 17th at 3:30 PM ET
 Locationhttps://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eB_9VN2yRjSqDISDrhx2Xw

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG is a publicly traded and vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.

