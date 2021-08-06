BTV Showcases Plant-Based Food, Smart Tech and ETF Investments

Try refreshing your browser.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 6, 2021) – On national TV Sat. Aug 7 & Sun. Aug 8, 2021 – BTV-Business Television looks at investment opportunities ranging from plant-based foods to data intelligence.

https://b-tv.com/btv-showcases-plant-based-food-tech-and-etf-investments-episode-363/

Discover Companies to Invest In – Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Boosh Food Inc. (CSE: VEGI) – Making plant-based ready-to-eat meals that are gluten-free and non-GMO more accessible and delicious.

Danavation TechnologiesCorp. (CSE: DVN) – Revolutionizing the world of automated product and price labelling, BTV highlights this company’s Digital Smart Labels™.

Killi Ltd.(TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) – BTV learns how this technology allows consumers to take control of their online data and be compensated for it.

Fobi AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI) (OTCQB: FOBIF) – With their innovative AI device to provide real time data connectivity to retailers.

BMO Global Asset Management (TSX: ZESG) (TSX: ESGG) – ESG: environmental, social and governance investing is gaining popularity – BTV discovers why BMO’s ETF are at the helm.

Airing on Biz Television Network – Sun Aug 15 @ 8:30am EST:

iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) – BTV visits this company focused on linking traditional capital markets with blockchain investment opportunities.

On air for more than 20 years, BTV – Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV brings viewers investment opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg – Saturday Aug 7 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Aug 8 @ 4:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu – Saturday Aug 7 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Aug 8 @ 4:30pm EST

US National TV:

Biz Television Network – Sun Aug 15 @ 8:30am EST

Suggest a Company to Feature!

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92253

