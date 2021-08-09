New Makosa 'Bridge' Mineralisation at the Douta Gold Project, Senegal

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 9, 2021) – Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further drilling results from the southern Makosa Tail and Makosa Bridge prospects at its Douta Project, Senegal. Wide-spaced exploratory drill sections were completed over a 1,600m previously untested gap between Makosa to the north and Makosa Tail to the south. This zone is referred to as Makosa Bridge. Results received to date indicate that gold mineralisation is developed within sheared sedimentary and gabbroic host rocks over the strike length of Makosa Bridge thus connecting Makosa Tail and Makosa.

Article content Highlights include: Makosa Bridge Drillhole DTRC206 9m at 2.39/tAu from 54m

Drillhole DTRC235 8m at 2.48g/tAu from 31m

Drillhole DTRC238 7m at 1.22g/tAu from 33m, and 3m at 2.88g/tAu from 77m

Drillhole DTRC245 10m at 1.27g/tAu from 56m

Makosa Tail Drillhole DTRC208 4m at 4.67g/tAu from 41m

Drillhole DTRC210 11m at 2.26g/tAu from 37m

Drillhole DTRC223 3m at 7.47g/tAu from 69m

Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated “The initial drilling results from the newly discovered Makosa Bridge prospect are very encouraging. Importantly, the results have established that continuous gold mineralisation is developed over a strike length of nearly 7.5km extending from Makosa Tail in the south to Makosa North. From these reconnaissance drill results it appears that the Makosa system is developing in scale and Makosa North is not yet closed off to the north. We are looking forward to receiving the last set of results aimed at extending Makosa North, after which we will be working towards a maiden resource at Makosa.” Introduction The Douta Gold Project is a gold exploration permit that covers an area of 58 km2 and is located within the Kéniéba inlier, eastern Senegal. The northeast trending permit (Figure 1) has an area of 58 km2. Thor, through its wholly owned subsidiary African Star Resources Incorporated (“African Star”), has an economic interest in 70% in partnership with the permit holder, International Mining Company SARL (“IMC”). IMC has a 30% free carried interest in its development until the announcement by Thor of a Probable Reserve.

Article content The Douta licence is strategically positioned 4km east of the deposits Massawa North and Massawa Central deposits which form part of the world class Sabadola-Massawa Project that is owned by Teranga Gold Corporation (Figure 1). Makosa Tail was discovered in late 2020 in an initial 21 hole Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling program that targeted the interpreted southern extensions of the Makosa mineralised system. The gap between the two established prospects comprised 1,500m strike length of un-tested sheared sedimentary and gabbroic intrusive rocks that to the north are associated with the Makosa mineralisation. This gap, known as Makosa Bridge, was targeted with an initial seven 200m-spaced exploratory drill cross-sections. ( Please clickherefor Figure 1: Douta Project location map )



Figure 1: Douta Project location map



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/92384_310355ff74267847_002full.jpg Drilling Results Drill testing of the Makosa Bridge was accomplished on seven drill sections which were spaced 200m apart. This wide spacing was considered to be appropriate for the first phase of drill testing. Based on the positive results received, additional, closer-spaced (infill) drilling will be undertaken. At the Makosa Tail prospect several infill holes were completed to further test the continuity of mineralisation. These holes also returned positive results including 11m grading 2.26g/tAu in drillhole DTRC210. Drillhole DTRC223 returned 3m grading 7.47g/tAu suggesting the existence of a higher grade component to the mineralisation. Further drilling is planned to better understand the controls and geometry of the higher grade structures.

Article content The results are from the exploratory RC drilling program at Makosa Bridge together with infill drillholes at Makosa Tail are shown in Table 1 and Figures 2 and 3. The full table of results is attached in Appendix 1. Table 1: Makosa Bridge and Makosa Tail Significant Results

(0.5g/tAu lower cut off; maximum 2m internal dilution) HOLE-ID Easting Northing Elevation Length (m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade (g/tAu) True Width (m) DTRC206 174425 1434497 190 29 54.0 63.0 9.0 2.39 7 DTRC206 65.0 67.0 2.0 2.09 2 DTRC208 174145 1433879 203 30 41.0 45.0 4.0 4.67 3 DTRC210 174137 1433865 200 60 37.0 48.0 11.0 2.26 8 DTRC217 173885 1433643 198 90 23.0 31.0 8.0 2.08 6 DTRC218 174061 1433725 196 84 36.0 37.0 1.0 10.65 1 DTRC223 174137 1433774 208 96 69.0 72.0 3.0 7.47 2 DTRC228 174512 1434615 204 60 44.0 47.0 3.0 1.43 2 DTRC229 174453 1434661 205 66 60.0 62.0 2.0 2.98 2 DTRC231 174422 1434689 197 66 18.0 22.0 4.0 1.00 3 DTRC231 26.0 33.0 7.0 1.13 5 DTRC234 174614 1434791 198 60 4.0 16.0 12.0 1.20 9 DTRC235 174591 1434808 197 60 31.0 39.0 8.0 2.48 6 DTRC237 174530 1434856 197 60 21.0 26.0 5.0 0.87 4 DTRC237 29.0 33.0 4.0 1.01 3 DTRC238 174503 1434879 200 80 33.0 40.0 7.0 1.22 5 DTRC238 59.0 65.0 6.0 0.68 5 DTRC238 77.0 80.0 3.0 2.88 2 DTRC241 174674 1434993 200 60 38.0 40.0 2.0 2.07 2 DTRC243 174625 1435033 178 62 5.0 9.0 4.0 1.30 3 DTRC245 174571 1435076 200 66 56.0 66.0 10.0 1.27 8 DTRC261 174892 1435543 180 66 7.0 13.0 6.0 1.01 5 DTRC262 175143 1435593 180 60 47.0 48.0 1.0 4.73 1 DTRC266 175021 1435693 200 72 67.0 70.0 3.0 2.71 2 DTRC269 175185 1435820 180 74 30.0 43.0 13.0 1.58 10 DTRC271 175236 1435890 194 63 13.0 19.0 6.0 0.94 5 DTRC271 27.0 35.0 8.0 1.36 6 DTRC272 175218 1435903 196 92 57.0 68.0 11.0 2.00 9

Article content Drill samples were analysed by ALS laboratories in Mali using the AA26 fire assay method (50g charge). The results indicate multiple parallel, steep north-westerly dipping, mineralised horizons that are developed within a shale/greywacke sequence. Most significantly, is the discovery of several higher grade zones towards the southern end of the drilled area where the drill coverage is wide-spaced. Systematic infill and step-out drilling is planned to fully assess the potential scale of the project. ( Please click here for Figure 2: Makosa Bridge and Makosa Tail Drillhole Location Map)



Figure 2: Makosa Bridge and Makosa Tail Drillhole Location Map



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/92384_310355ff74267847_003full.jpg ( Please click here for Figure 3:Makosa Map showing Makosa significant results obtained in 2021 to date)



Figure 3: Map showing Makosa significant results obtained in 2021 to date



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/92384_310355ff74267847_004full.jpg Qualified Person

The above information has been prepared under the supervision of Alfred Gillman (Fellow AusIMM, CP), Group Exploration Manager, who is designated as a “qualified person” under National Instrument 43-101 and the AIM Rules and has reviewed and approves the content of this news release. He has also reviewed QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.

Article content Further details can be found on the Company’s website: www.thorexpl.com. About Thor Explorations Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State of Nigeria and has a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “THX”. THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD. Segun Lawson

President & CEO For further information please contact: Thor Explorations Ltd

Email: info@thorexpl.com Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor / James Asensio / Thomas Diehl

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Hannam & Partners (Broker)

Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Nilesh Patel / Franck Nganou

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500 Fig House Communications (Investor Relations)

Tel: +1 416 822 6483

Email: investor.relations@thorexpl.com Blytheweigh (Financial PR)

Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Rachael Brooks

Tel: +44 207 138 3203 Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented constitutes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the Company’s ability to fully finance the Project, to bring the Project into operation or to produce gold from the Project, and the use of the proceeds. The words “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “suspect”, “outlook”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “target” and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company’s expectations as of the date of this news release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date.While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.



Appendix 1: Makosa Bridge and Makosa Tail RC Drill Results August 2021 To view an enhanced version of Appendix 1, please visit:

