01 Communique Invites You to Join Us at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 11, 2021) – 01 Communique (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era is pleased to announce that Andrew Cheung, President and CEO, will be presenting at the upcoming Q3 Investor Summit, a virtual event that takes place August 17th and 18th. We invite you to login and join Andrew on Tuesday August 17th at 11:45AM EST as he provides an in depth look at the impact quantum computers could have on present day cryptographic systems.

Event Q3 Investor Summit Date August 17-18th, 2021 Presentation August 17th at 11:45AM ET Location https://zoom.us/w/98435458191?tk=u5ZmPI0hXqaGp3Xq_tzBBspDqkXn0p7lZxvmErvZkl4.DQIAAAAW6zXkjxZMa1MzRVNGTFJ2YWJnWnBUakk1Q2N3AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA#success

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company’s cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP™ technology. IronCAP™’s patent-pending cryptographic system is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company’s remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I’m InTouch and I’m OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company’s web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

For further information:

01 Communique

Brian Stringer

CFO

905 795 2888 x204

brian.stringer@01com.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.

To request complimentary investor registration: please click here: Complimentary Investor Registration

Contact:

Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com

