AgriFORCE Growing Systems to Present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit on August 17th

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 11, 2021) – AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI) , an innovative agriculture-focused technology company that delivers reliable, financially robust solutions for high-value crops through proprietary facility design and automation, today announced that management will present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, being held virtually on August 17-18, 2021.

Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE Growing Systems, is scheduled to present as follows and will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event.

Event: Q3 Investor Summit Date and Time: August 17th @ 11:45 am (EDT) Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b4_ycw4RRT68xlrbDxo-Ug

To register and for more information on the conference, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com.

About AgriFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is an agriculture-focused technology company that develops and acquires intellectual property systems that are intended to deliver innovative, reliable and financially robust solutions for high-value crops through its proprietary facility design and automation intellectual property to businesses and enterprises. The Company intends to operate in the plant-based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high-value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system that enable cultivators to effectively grow crops in a controlled environment. The Company calls its facility design and automated growing system the “AgriFORCE grow house.” The Company has designed its AgriFORCE grow house to produce in virtually any environmental condition and to optimize crop yields to as near their full genetic potential possible, while substantially eliminating the need for the use of pesticides and/or irradiation.

Additional information about the Company is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

Company Contact:

Ian Pedersen

Tel: (604) 757-0952

Email: ipedersen@agriforcegs.com

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1021

Email: AGRI@crescendo-ir.com

Media Relations:

AHA Creative Strategies Inc.

Ruth Atherley

Tel: (604) 846-8461

Email: ruth@ahacreative.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92548

