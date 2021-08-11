FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: Invitation to the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – August 11, 2021) – FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) today announced that Bill Tempany, Interim CEO, and Alana Forbes, CFO, will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q3 Investor Summit Date August 17-18th, 2021 Presentation August 17th at 2:45 PM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rJQwpKq4SQ2jQyoJxh6z3g

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS™, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR™, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com.

For further information:

FNK IR LLC

Matt Chesler, CFA

Investor Relations

646.809.2183

flyht@fnkir.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.

To request complimentary investor registration: please click here: Complimentary Investor Registration.

Contact:

Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com

