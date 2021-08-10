Emerald Health Therapeutics Hires VP Sales & Marketing

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 10, 2021) – Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CSE: EMH) (OTCQX: EMHTF) ("Emerald") has appointed Nick Mosgrove as VP Sales & Marketing. Mr. Mosgrove has over 15 years of sales and marketing leadership experience in the Canadian alcohol beverage and cannabis sectors.

Article content Most recently Mr. Mosgrove was VP Sales & Marketing for TerrAscend Canada. In this role he developed and implemented a commercial plan that resulted in 1500+ retail accounts across Canada, achieved a top 10 brand in year one, and doubled sales in 2020 from the first whole year of legal cannabis sales in Canada in 2019. Previously Mr. Mosgrove was Provincial Sales Manager in Ontario for Campari Canada, where he was responsible for $200M in retail sales value. Prior to this he held provincial sales manager roles in Ontario with Escalade Wines & Spirits, Select Wine & Spirits and Bacardi Canada. In these roles he established and managed sales plans and led sales teams that resulted in improved key account satisfaction, sales growth while enhancing forecasting processes, supply chain effectiveness, and inventory efficiency. “We have launched multiple new products driven by our focus on science-based innovation. Under our recent FUSETM brand launch, our new Nano Shot product sold out in BC in six days and we have already received replenishment orders. Nano Shots will be available in Alberta this week and in Newfoundland and Labrador by month-end. With our progress and commitment to introduce additional novel cannabis products, we are extending our investment in our sales and marketing efforts as well,” said Riaz Bandali, President & CEO of Emerald. “We welcome Nick and look forward to expanding our proactive product and brand development efforts and continuing to build a strong marketing and sales presence to achieve our sales and profit goals.”

Article content About Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. Emerald is committed to creating new consumer experiences with distinct recreational, medical and wellness-oriented cannabis products, with an emphasis on science-based innovation and product excellence. Please visit www.emeraldhealth.ca for more information or contact: Jenn Hepburn, Chief Financial Officer

1(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5 Emerald Investor Relations

(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

invest@emeraldhealth.ca Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements include uncertainty as a result of COVID-19 including any continued impact on production or operations; changes of law and regulations; changes of government; failure to obtain regulatory approvals; regulatory changes; receipt of amounts owing to Emerald; strategic development of Emerald; production and processing capacity of various facilities; expansion of facilities; failure to obtain necessary financing; results of scientific research; expectations around market and consumer demand and other patterns related to existing, new and planned product forms; timing for launch and shipment of new and existing product forms; ability of new product forms to capture sales and market share; results of production and sale activities; sales volumes; estimates around incremental sales and more generally estimates or predictions of actions of customers, suppliers, partners, distributors, competitors or regulatory authorities; changes in prices and costs of inputs; demand for labour; demand for products; failure of counter-parties to perform contractual obligations; statements regarding the future market of the Canadian cannabis market; statements regarding Emerald’s future economic performance; as well as the risk factors described in Emerald’s annual information form and other regulatory filings. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and beyond management control.

Article content The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to obtain a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Emerald undertakes no obligations to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, unless required by applicable law. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92632 #distro

