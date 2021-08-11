Manitex International, Inc. Will Participate in the Investor Summit Conference (Virtual) August 17-18, 2021
Bridgeview, Illinois–(Newsfile Corp. – August 11, 2021) – Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX) a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that management will participate in the Investor Summit, which will be held virtually August 17-18 2021.
Steve Filipov, CEO and Joe Doolan, CFO, representing Manitex International will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Investors can register to participate in the conference and request a virtual one-on-one meeting on the Investor Summit online conference platform at https://investorsummitgroup.com/, or contact Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for Manitex International for additional information.
|Q3 Investor Summit
|Date
|August 17-18th, 2021
|Presentation
|August 17th @ 10:15AM ET
|Location
|https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pAogy1YmQduhhO3BD1Jn-g
About Manitex International
Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes and railroad cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, and Valla.
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.
