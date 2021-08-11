ZEN Graphene Solutions: Invitation to the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Event Q3 Investor Summit Date August 17-18th, 2021 Presentation August 18th at 8:45AM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Mt_sG54lRg2JoK-vzA8ctA

About ZEN Graphene Solutions

ZEN is a nanotechnology company developing and commercializing next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment. ZEN is currently focused on commercializing ZENGuardTM, a patent-pending coating with 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar compounds as pharmaceutical products against infectious diseases. The company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed, aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.

For further information:

ZEN Graphene Solutions

Dr. Francis Dube

289-821-2820

drfdube@zengraphene.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.

To request complimentary investor registration: please click here: Complimentary Investor Registration

Contact:

Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com

