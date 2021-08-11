ZEN Graphene Solutions: Invitation to the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit
Guelph, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 11, 2021) – ZEN Graphene Solutions (TSXV: ZEN) today announced that Dr. Francis Dube, Executive Chair will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.
|Event
|Q3 Investor Summit
|Date
|August 17-18th, 2021
|Presentation
|August 18th at 8:45AM ET
|Location
|https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Mt_sG54lRg2JoK-vzA8ctA
About ZEN Graphene Solutions
ZEN is a nanotechnology company developing and commercializing next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment. ZEN is currently focused on commercializing ZENGuardTM, a patent-pending coating with 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar compounds as pharmaceutical products against infectious diseases. The company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed, aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.
For further information:
ZEN Graphene Solutions
Dr. Francis Dube
289-821-2820
drfdube@zengraphene.com
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.
To request complimentary investor registration: please click here: Complimentary Investor Registration
Contact:
Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com
