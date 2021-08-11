PRIMED Medical Products Makes Hospital Quality PPE Available to Everyday Consumers

Edmonton, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – August 11, 2021) – PRIMED Medical Products, one of Canada’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), is making their products available to Canadian consumers. This week the Edmonton-based company launched an eCommerce store with a selection of their products, including face masks manufactured at their new Canadian manufacturing facility.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, PRIMED was focused and successful in ensuring a consistent and secure supply of PPE across the Canadian healthcare system. With the launch of their eCommerce platform, the general public will now have access to the product of choice for Canadian healthcare professionals.

The online store found at shop.primed.ca currently sells an array of products, all tested to strict international standards for quality and protection. Medical face mask options include adult and children’s masks as well as integrated visor and anti-fog options — all of which provide both comfort and protection for the user. The product options available online give Canadian consumers the opportunity to protect themselves, as well as their families, with the same products used in hospitals every day.

Founded in Edmonton, Alberta in 1995, PRIMED has been a leading player in the Canadian PPE market for years, bridging the gap between high quality manufacturing of medical products and healthcare organizations across Canada. In fall of 2020, PRIMED opened its first manufacturing facility in Canada, in Cambridge, Ontario, to supply Canadian hospitals with a Made in Canada line of face masks.

PRIMED has a long-standing reputation in the healthcare industry. The organization is highly respected for their consistently high quality and the positive work environment they uphold. In April of 2021 the company was named one of Deloitte Canada’s “Best Managed Companies” for its fourth consecutive year, earning PRIMED a place among the “Gold Standard Winners”.