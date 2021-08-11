Cryo-Cell International to Present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit on August 18, 2021

Article content

Event Q3 Investor Summit Date August 17-18th, 2021 Presentation August 18th at 02:45 PM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mUXIsyaBSl6hpoY8M7ZNpA

About Cryo-Cell International

Founded in 1989, Cryo-Cell International Inc., the world’s first private cord blood bank, is internationally recognized as the industry leader. More than 500,000 parents from 87 countries have entrusted Cryo-Cell International with their baby’s cord blood and cord tissue stem cells. Cryo-Cell aims to help more patients significantly improve their lives through the utilization of the unique immunomodulatory and potential regenerative properties found in the cord blood and cord tissue. In February 2021, Cryo-Cell entered into an exclusive, collaborative license agreement with Duke University that grants Cryo-Cell the rights to intellectual property, proprietary processes and regulatory/clinical data related to cord blood and cord tissue developed at The Marcus Center for Cellular Cures at Duke University. Cryo-Cell is scheduled to open its first infusion clinic by 2022, to treat patients with conditions such as autism, cerebral palsy, and traumatic brain injuries under the rights granted to Duke University through the FDA’s Expanded Access Program. In addition to these, the license agreement includes other clinical indications currently being studied, such as adult stroke, multiple sclerosis, osteoarthritis and COVID-19.Cryo-Cell’s mission is to provide clients with the premier cord blood and cord tissue cryopreservation services, to support the advancement of regenerative medicine, and to offer cellular therapies that will extend and significantly improve the lives of patients.