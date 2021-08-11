Cryo-Cell International to Present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit on August 18, 2021
Oldsmar, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – August 11, 2021) – Cryo-Cell International (OTC Pink: CCEL) today announced that David Portnoy, Chairman of the board and Co-CEO will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.
|Event
|Q3 Investor Summit
|Date
|August 17-18th, 2021
|Presentation
|August 18th at 02:45 PM ET
|Location
|https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mUXIsyaBSl6hpoY8M7ZNpA
About Cryo-Cell International
Founded in 1989, Cryo-Cell International Inc., the world’s first private cord blood bank, is internationally recognized as the industry leader. More than 500,000 parents from 87 countries have entrusted Cryo-Cell International with their baby’s cord blood and cord tissue stem cells. Cryo-Cell aims to help more patients significantly improve their lives through the utilization of the unique immunomodulatory and potential regenerative properties found in the cord blood and cord tissue. In February 2021, Cryo-Cell entered into an exclusive, collaborative license agreement with Duke University that grants Cryo-Cell the rights to intellectual property, proprietary processes and regulatory/clinical data related to cord blood and cord tissue developed at The Marcus Center for Cellular Cures at Duke University. Cryo-Cell is scheduled to open its first infusion clinic by 2022, to treat patients with conditions such as autism, cerebral palsy, and traumatic brain injuries under the rights granted to Duke University through the FDA’s Expanded Access Program. In addition to these, the license agreement includes other clinical indications currently being studied, such as adult stroke, multiple sclerosis, osteoarthritis and COVID-19.Cryo-Cell’s mission is to provide clients with the premier cord blood and cord tissue cryopreservation services, to support the advancement of regenerative medicine, and to offer cellular therapies that will extend and significantly improve the lives of patients.
For further information:
Cryo-Cell International
Diane Glanz, PharmD, RPh
8137492195
dglanz@cryo-cell.com
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.
Contact:
Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com
