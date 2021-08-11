Antanas Guoga Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 11, 2021) – Antanas (Tony) Guoga announces that he has filed an early warning report (the “ Report “) announcing the acquisition (“ Acquisition”) of 395,000 common shares (the “ Common Shares “) in the capital of Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (the “ Company “).

Following the acquisition of the Shares, Mr. Guoga owns an aggregate of 29,467,167 Common Shares, representing approximately 18.61% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis. If Mr. Guoga were to exercise all of his convertible securities of the Company, he would own an aggregate of 17,612,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 19.83% of the Company’s then outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Guoga has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Antanas Guoga at +370 (625) 91312.

