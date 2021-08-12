Hanjiao Group Announces Participation in Upcoming Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

Beijing, China–(Newsfile Corp. – August 12, 2021) – Hanjiao Group (OTC PINK: HJGP), a Nevada corporation engaged in the distribution of healthcare and other related products to the middle-aged and elderly market segments in the PRC through its online e-Commerce platform and offline service centers, today announced that the company will give a presentation in the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit and host one-on-one meetings with investors. During the presentation, the company will discuss company’s products, business model, operation development and growth plan etc. All investors interested in the company are encouraged to access the live presentation utilizing the following information:

Event Q3 Investor Summit Date August 17-18th, 2021 Presentation August 17th at 8:45AM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_39Or1oHVSkmUYFIHYasV6w

“China’s aging population is raising more and more attention. Designing for the middle-aged and senior, Hanjiao provides healthcare products and services online and offline covering homecare, housekeeping, meal plans, and online doctor consultation etc.,” said Mrs. Xiangyang Tian, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hanjiao. “While our team is diligently working on operation of around 200 service centers across China, I think cultivating a market where sustainable business strategies are clearly linked to economic value and competitive differentiation through proactive communication and engagement with investors is very important.”

About Hanjiao Group, Inc.

Hanjiao Group, Inc. (OCT PINK: HJGP) (“Hanjiao” or the “Company”) is a Nevada corporation engaged in the business of distributing healthcare and other related products to the middle-aged and elderly market segments in the PRC through its online e-Commerce platform (www.fozgo.com) and offline service centers. Hanjiao’s business is conducted through Beijing Luji Technology Co., Ltd., a variable interest entity formed in Beijing, China on March 27, 2007.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “future”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, “target”, “going forward”, “outlook,” “objective” and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Hanjiao’s control, which may cause Hanjiao’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Hanjiao’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Hanjiao does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Hanjiao investor and media Contact:

Honggang Xu

Email: xuhonggang@fozgo.com

Phone: +86 185-1685-0587

