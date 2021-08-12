This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Robust Drill Intersections Returned from Makosa North Prospect at the Douta Gold Project, Senegal

Robust Drill Intersections Returned from Makosa North Prospect at the Douta Gold Project, Senegal

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 12, 2021) – Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) (“Thor” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce further drilling results from the northern extensions of the Makosa mineralised trend at its Douta Project, Senegal. Wide-spaced exploratory drill sections were completed over a 1,300m northern extension beyond the last line of drilling. Results received to date indicate that gold mineralisation continues to the north and remains open-ended. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Robust Drill Intersections Returned from Makosa North Prospect at the Douta Gold Project, Senegal Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Highlights include: Makosa North Drillhole DTRC296 15m at 2.42g/tAu from 65m (includes 10m at 3.21g/tAu from 65m)

3m at 2.88g/tAu from 77m Drillhole DTRC281 8m at 1.69g/tAu from 6m

16m at 1.58g/tAu from 17m (includes 3m at 5.53g/tAu from 19m) Drillhole DTRC283 9m at 2.93g/tAu from 10m (includes 7m at 3.56g/tAu from 11m) Drillhole DTRC311 10m at 1.42g/tAu from 48m Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated “The drilling results from Makosa North are particularly exciting as they suggest that the Makosa gold system continues further to the north than originally expected. Furthermore, several higher-grade intersections were received that may suggest an increase in grade to the north. In addition, the last section drilled on hole DTRC311 intersected 10m at 1.42g/tAu suggesting that the mineralisation is open-ended to the north.” Introduction The Douta Gold Project is a gold exploration permit that covers an area of 58 km2 and is located within the Kéniéba inlier, eastern Senegal (Figure 1). Thor, through its wholly owned subsidiary, African Star Resources Incorporated (“African Star”), has a 70% economic interest in partnership with the permit holder, International Mining Company SARL (“IMC”). IMC has a 30% free carried interest in its development until the announcement by Thor of a Probable Reserve. The Douta licence is strategically positioned 4km east of the Massawa North and Massawa Central deposits which form part of the world class Sabadola-Massawa Project that is owned by Teranga Gold Corporation (Figure 1).

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The northern parts of the Makosa prospect were tested previously with wide-spaced reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling with mineralisation being intersected on the last exploration drill line. Subsequently a follow up programme was completed to test for possible extensions to the north in previously un-tested ground. The results from this follow-up programme, as reported here, indicate continuing gold mineralisation to the north. Figure 1: Douta Project Location Map To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/92845_0a2290d87407d88a_002full.jpg Drilling Results The results from the exploratory RC drilling programme at Makosa North are shown in Table 1 and Figures 2 and 3. The full table of results is attached in Appendix 1. HOLE-ID Easting Northing Elevation Length (m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade (g/tAu) True Width (m) DTRC281 177098 1438174 195 42 6.0 14.0 8.0 1.69 5.8 17.0 33.0 16.0 1.58 11.5 includes 19.0 22.0 3.0 5.53 2.2 DTRC283 177162 1438260 194 42 10.0 19.0 9.0 2.93 6.5 includes 11.0 18.0 7.0 3.56 5.0 DTRC289 177593 1438746 195 64 21.0 34.0 13.0 1.19 9.2 includes 27.0 32.0 5.0 1.78 3.5 DTRC293 177755 1438838 197 66 10.0 20.0 10.0 0.83 7.2 DTRC295 177692 1438889 196 46 26.0 36.0 10.0 1.21 7.3 includes 27.0 33.0 6.0 1.60 4.4 DTRC296 177651 1438910 195 80 65.0 80.0 15.0 2.42 11.3 includes 65.0 75.0 10.0 3.21 7.5 DTRC301 177837 1439050 194 45 25.0 39.0 14.0 1.20 10.4 DTRC311 178059 1439395 187 60 48.0 58.0 10.0 1.42 7.0

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Table 1: Makosa North Significant Results

(0.5g/tAu lower cut off; maximum 2m internal dilution, minimum 2m interval) Drill samples were analysed by ALS laboratories in Mali using the AA26 fire assay method (50g charge). The Makosa North drilling has extended the mineralisation a further 1,400m to the north. Significantly, on the last drill section hole, DTRC311 intersected 10m at 1.42g/tAu. This indicates that the mineralisation remains open-ended to the north. Drillholes DTRC 281 and DTRC283 were drilled at the ends of existing drill sections to test for across-strike extensions of mineralisation with positive results including 16m at 1.58g/tAu and 9m at 2.93g/tAu respectively. These results further resolve a pod of mineralisation that extends over a strike length of nearly 800m. Figure 2: Makosa North Drillhole Location Map To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/92845_0a2290d87407d88a_003full.jpg Figure 3: Map showing significant results obtained in 2021 to date To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/92845_0a2290d87407d88a_004full.jpg Qualified Person The above information has been prepared under the supervision of Alfred Gillman (Fellow AusIMM, CP), who is designated as a “qualified person” under National Instrument 43-101 and the AIM Rules and has reviewed and approves the content of this news release. He has also reviewed QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content About Thor Thor Explorations Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State of Nigeria and a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and on AIM under the symbol “THX”. THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.

Segun Lawson

President & CEO For further information please contact: Thor Explorations Ltd

Email: info@thorexpl.com Fig House Communications (Investor Relations)

Tel: +1 416 822 6483

Email: investor.relations@thorexpl.com Blytheweigh (Financial PR)

Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Rachael Brooks

Tel: +44 207 138 3203 Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor / James Asensio / Angelos Vlatakis

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Hannam & Partners (Broker)

Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Nilesh Patel / Franck Nganou

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500 Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities. The securities to be offered in the offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit or account of, a U.S. person, except pursuant to an available exemption from such registration requirements.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented constitutes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the Company’s ability to fully finance the Project, to bring the Project into operation or to produce gold from the Project, and the use of the proceeds. The words “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “suspect”, “outlook”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “target” and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company’s expectations as of the date of this news release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date.While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time. Appendix 1: Makosa North RC Drill Results August 2021 HOLE-ID Easting Northing Elevation Length (m) Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade (g/tAu) True Width (m) DTRC275 175028 1435431 166 44 130 -50 NSR DTRC276 174935 1435258 172 90 130 -50 NSR DTRC277 176838 1437988 192 150 130 -50 NSR DTRC278 177007 1437985 197 96 130 -50 39 42 3 0.74 2.1 69 71 2 0.72 1.4 DTRC279 176894 1438077 195 156 130 -50 111 113 2 1.03 1.6 DTRC280 177009 1438248 197 138 130 -50 116 119 3 1.46 2.4 includes 117 119 2 1.81 1.6 DTRC281 177098 1438174 195 42 130 -50 6 14 8 1.69 5.8 17 33 16 1.58 11.5 includes 19 22 3 5.53 2.2 DTRC282 177073 1438331 196 156 130 -50 117 119 2 0.62 1.6 DTRC283 177162 1438260 194 42 130 -50 10 19 9 2.93 6.5 includes 11 18 7 3.56 5.0 DTRC284 177385 1438209 190 42 130 -50 33 37 4 0.72 2.9 DTRC285 177715 1438650 199 66 130 -50 NSR DTRC286 177682 1438672 197 66 130 -50 NSR DTRC287 177649 1438695 196 63 130 -50 10 12 2 1.11 1.5 DTRC288 177620 1438722 195 66 130 -50 14 22 8 0.59 4.1 DTRC289 177593 1438746 195 64 130 -50 21 34 13 1.19 9.2 includes 27 32 5 1.78 3.5 57 62 5 0.64 3.6 DTRC290 177559 1438768 193 66 130 -50 NSR DTRC291 177818 1438789 199 60 130 -50 NSR DTRC292 177786 1438814 198 66 130 -50 NSR DTRC293 177755 1438838 197 66 130 -50 10 20 10 0.83 7.2 16 18 2 1.63 1.4 DTRC294 177724 1438865 196 66 130 -50 NSR DTRC295 177692 1438889 196 46 130 -50 11 14 3 0.63 2.1 26 36 10 1.21 7.3 includes 27 33 6 1.60 4.4 DTRC296 177651 1438910 195 80 130 -50 57 61 4 0.64 3.0 65 80 15 2.42 11.3 includes 65 75 10 3.21 7.5 and 77 80 3 1.05 2.3 DTRC297 177622 1438939 195 54 130 -50 NSR DTRC298 177931 1438976 195 66 130 -50 NSR DTRC299 177900 1438999 195 66 130 -50 NSR DTRC300 177868 1439025 195 60 130 -50 NSR DTRC301 177837 1439050 194 45 130 -50 25 39 14 1.20 10.4 includes 27 38 11 1.36 8.2 DTRC302 177807 1439072 193 66 130 -50 NSR DTRC303 177779 1439095 193 66 130 -50 NSR DTRC304 178039 1439149 187 60 130 -50 NSR DTRC305 178012 1439171 186 66 130 -50 NSR DTRC306 177972 1439208 186 60 130 -50 42 51 9 0.54 6.5 DTRC306 53 56 3 1.04 2.1 DTRC309 178120 1439345 193 66 130 -50 7 13 6 0.71 4.3 DTRC311 178059 1439395 187 60 130 -50 48 58 10 1.42 7.0 DTRC314 174467 1434902 186 66 130 -50 61 64 3 2.30 2.2 DTRC315 174433 1434924 186 66 130 -50 14 17 3 0.52 2.2 DTRC315 29 33 4 0.56 2.8 DTRC315 41 43 2 0.87 1.4 NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR

DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92845 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston