Adcore to Present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 12, 2021) – Adcore Inc. (TSX: ADCO) (OTCQX: ADCOF) (the “ Company ” or “ Adcore “), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way (“ Effortless Marketing “), today announced that the Company’s CEO, Omri Brill will be presenting at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Details

Event Q3 Investor Summit Date August 17-18th, 2021 Presentation August 18th at 08:45 AM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QJIpRplsTECy321jVufg3Q

To request complimentary investor registration, please click here: Complimentary Investor Registration

About Adcore

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment.

In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte’s Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner. Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For further information:

Adcore Inc.

Martijn van den Bemd

647-497-5337

martijn@adcore.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.

Contact:

Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com

