Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast: Back to the Future with dynaCERT's HydraGEN(TM) Interview with President of Mobile Emissions Testing Inc. and reseller of dynaCERT Inc.'s Hydrogen Carbon Emission Reduction Technology

Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 12, 2021) – Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech and renewable energy stocks (Renewableenergystocks.com), issues an exclusive Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast interview with Jamie MacDonald, President of Mobile Emissions Testing Inc. and an authorized reseller of dynaCERT Inc.'s (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FSE: DMJ) HydraGEN™ Carbon Emission Reduction Technology.

Article content Jamie passionately discusses the real world impact of the technology in the trucking industry and how he has witnessed first-hand the benefits of its clean technology. Listen to the Podcast:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2021/081121-CleanTech-dynaCERT.mp3 Listen to the cleantech and climate change podcast on Spotify Talking about how HydraGEN™ Carbon Emission Reduction Technology has been shown to meet EPA emission standards and save companies substantial financial damage from lawsuits, he explained, “The government put in place these massive reductions of Nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulate matter that became law in 2007 but the technology wasn’t really there to be able to make these vehicles run reliably. And as good as they are, a year or two older engine will run forever while these new ones are always in the shop. Many are not going to buy a newer than 2007, especially owner-operators. They would rather put a new engine in an older truck, something that’s reliable, than roll the dice on these newer ones.” Continued: “Being involved with the emissions industry and having over 4,500 customers with these systems, we saw it plagued the industry with reliability issues. If you needed one truck to do the job and then it turns out you need to buy two trucks because one is always in the shop, it’s very expensive with costly downtime. A large system can cost upwards of $30,000 to maintain annually.”

"One of the lawsuits in the industry was upwards of two billion dollars in North America alone. dynaCERT can be a savior to the trucking industry for these vehicles that are being plagued by these lawsuits. HydraGEN™ is able to reduce the emissions of these older engines. If we can meet the tailpipe emissions based on 2010 EPA engine standards on a 1998 engine, this is something that I am very, very passionate about. It is one of the main reasons that we became a HydraGEN™ dealer, to have these tailpipe emissions rival a newer truck, with something that's older or been tampered with." He also told Investor Ideas, "dynaCERT's technology reduces Nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by up to 88% and that is completely unbelievable in the industry. They really have a product that I'm very proud to be a part of."

