This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Amber Group Partners with ETH Zurich-SUSTech Risks-X Institute

Amber Group Partners with ETH Zurich-SUSTech Risks-X Institute

Article content New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 12, 2021) – Amber Group, the leading crypto trading and technology firm, announced today a joint research project with the Institute of Risk Analysis, Prediction and Management (Risks-X), a research institute founded by ETH Zurich and Southern University of Sciences and Technology (SUSTech). This marks the start of a formal research collaboration between industry and academic experts from global institutions to explore unsolved problems around blockchain network latency. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Amber Group Partners with ETH Zurich-SUSTech Risks-X Institute Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Issues like fragmented liquidity, network latency have long been an obstacle to greater adoption of the industry,” said Annabelle Huang, Partner at Amber Group. “Risks-X has gathered some of the most brilliant minds in the financial risk analysis area. We’re confident that their research expertise will lead to findings that could help optimize our risk management framework, which can be further generalized to drive best practices in the market.” As the first university-level collaboration research institute between ETH Zurich and a university in mainland China, Risks-X is committed to building a revolutionary dynamic risk management platform, with real-​time and dynamical monitoring of extreme risks in various system applications, simulations of future scenarios, analysis and prediction of risk trends. The institute is jointly led by Professor Didier Sornette, member of Academia Europaea, member of the Swiss Academy of Engineering Sciences and Chair of Entrepreneurial Risks at ETH Zurich, and Professor Xiaofei Chen, member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Head of the Department of Earth and Space Sciences at SUSTech. “I am delighted by the opportunity to partner with Amber Group. This collaboration will inspire new research problems and insights unique to the innovative crypto and blockchain ecosystem unbeknownst to the best mathematician or scientist outside the industry. Amber’s unique market position offers a window into these exciting research opportunities,” said Prof. Didier Sornette.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Amber Group Partners with ETH Zurich-SUSTech Risks-X Institute To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/92951_7cfe67e034a95a40_001full.jpg The research team will comprise industry and academic experts from Amber and Risks-X. Risks-X will use historical trade data provided by Amber Group to analyze on-chain orderbook activity and identify evidence of market manipulation and fraud associated with network latency. “Blockchain technology is rapidly changing many aspects of our lives, which calls for an equally rapid development of adequate risk management practices,” says Sandro Lera, assistant professor at Risks-X and one of the lead researchers on the project. “Creating such statistical tools is exactly our mission at Risks-X.” Potential future collaboration could take the form of extended research projects exploring subjects such as risk monitoring, on-chain data analysis, and cybersecurity. About Amber Group Amber Group is one of the world’s leading crypto finance service providers, operating 24/7 with a presence in Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, and Vancouver. To date, Amber Group has raised a total of $128 million in funding from China Renaissance Group, Tiger Global Management, DCM Ventures, Tiger Brokers, Sky9 Capital, Arena Holdings, Tru Arrow Partners, A&T Capital, Gobi Partners, Paradigm, Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain.com, Polychain Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and Fenbushi Capital. For more information, please visit: www.ambergroup.io.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content About ETH Zurich ETH Zurich is a public research university in the city of Zurich, Switzerland focused exclusively on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. In the 2021 edition of QS World University Rankings, ETH Zurich was ranked 6th in the world. In the 2020 QS World University Rankings by subject, it ranked 4th in the world for engineering and technology (2nd in Europe) and 1st for earth and marine science. For more information, please visit: https://ethz.ch/en.html. About Southern University of Science and Technology Established in 2011, SUSTech is a public university in the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of China, adjacent to Hong Kong. It is positioned to be a top-tier international university that excels in interdisciplinary research, nurtures innovative talents, and delivers new knowledge to the world. For more information, please visit: https://www.sustech.edu.cn/en/. Media Contact: Contact: Peter Sun

Telephone: 888-8662288

Email: contact@ambergroup.io To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92951 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston