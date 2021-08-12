Harbor Custom Development, Inc. to Present at the Virtual Investor Summit on August 18, 2021

Gig Harbor, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – August 12, 2021) – Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes®,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ:HCDI) (NASDAQ: HCDIP) (NASDAQ: HCDIW), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that President and CEO, Sterling Griffin, will present a corporate overview at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit being held on August 17 and 18, 2021.

Mr. Griffin is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows:

Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Time: 9:30 a.m. Pacific time (12:30 p.m. Eastern time)

Webcast: Harbor Custom Development Virtual Investor Summit Presentation Link

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference, to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Griffin, or to register for the event, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com or contact an Investor Summit representative at info@investorsummitgroup.com.

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.