West Oak Gold Completes Initial Public Offering on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 12, 2021) – West Oak Gold Corp. (CSE: WO) (“West Oak”) is pleased to announce that it successfully completed its initial public offering (the “ Offering “) of 4,025,000 common shares (the “ Shares “) for gross proceeds of $402,500 through its agent, Research Capital Corporation (the “ Agent “). In connection with the Offering, the Agent, and members of its selling group, received a cash commission equal to 10% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and non-transferable agent’s warrants to purchase up to 402,500 Shares at a price of $0.10 per Share which may be exercised for a period of 36 months from the day the Shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “ Exchange “). The Agent was also paid a corporate finance fee for its services in connection with the Offering.

West Oak’s common shares will commence trading on the Exchange on August 16, 2021 under the trading symbol WO.

About West Oak

West Oak is focused on gold exploration in Canada. It is currently actively exploring the Hedge Hog gold project located 15km north of the town of Wells in the Caribou Mining Division of central British Columbia. Investors are encouraged to review West Oak’s prospectus and the technical report for the Hedge Hog Property available at www.sedar.com.

Management and the board of directors of West Oak consists of Paul John (Chief Executive Officer and director), Paul Reynolds (director), Kevin Dodds (director) and Robert Doyle (Chief Financial Officer).

For further information, please contact:

Paul John

Chief Executive Officer

West Oak Gold Corp.

Tel: (778) 874-6619

