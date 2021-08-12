Michael Gentile, CFA Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Units of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 12, 2021) – Michael Gentile announces that he has filed an early warning report (the “ Report “) announcing the acquisition (“ Acquisition”) of 5,739,131 units (the “ Units “) in the capital of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (the “ Company “).

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Gentile beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 1,037,037 Common Shares, representing approximately 2.09% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 6,776,168 Common Shares and 5,739,131 Warrants, representing approximately 11.5% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares an undiluted basis and approximately 19.4% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Units were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Gentile has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Michael Gentile at 514-591-4227.

