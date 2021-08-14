Commando Satish K. Ludharkar of the National Security Guards (NSG) Joins Goldstein Roth & Co. as Head of Risk, Due Diligence and Travelling Adi-de-camp to Founder Sharik Currimbhoy Ebrahim

Delhi, India–(Newsfile Corp. – August 14, 2021) – Goldstein Roth & Co. has bought on Commander Ludharkar, currently of the National Security Guard, and former Black Cat Commando, as Head of Risk, Due Diligence & travelling ADC to founder Sharik Currimbhoy Ebrahim. Besides being a Black Cat Commando, Commandeer Ludharkar has a Master of Business Administration in Human Resources from 2019. He also Experiences for 2 years in Administration and liaising with Govt. and corporate sector.

Intelligence / VIP Security

Surveillance Operations

Covert Operations

Incidence Control

Liaison & Coordination

Personal Security

Team Management

Achievements:

Inter-battalion Best shooter champion for the year of 2016

Best firer of 7.62 (PSG) Sniper in 2017

Completed Commando course in NSG with A grade (course 104)

Received Kathin Seva Medal for Gallantry for participation in an Anti-Terrorist Operation.

Experience for 2 years in Administration and liaising with Govt. and corporate sector.

Founder Sharik Currimbhoy Ebrahim said, “We welcome Commander Ludharkar as Head of Risk and Security. We believe his skills in strategic thinking, looking around the corner at risk will help us make sure we are compliant in every manner. In addition, having him as my travelling aide-de-camp will be essential to help me use my time effectively while keeping a watchful eye on risks in the organisation.”

Goldstein Roth & Co. recently also appointed Admiral William A. Owens Chairman of the board. Admiral Owens was Former Joint Chief of Staff of the United States of America and former Chairman of NYSE Asia.

Media Contact:

Name: Goldstein Roth & Co.

Website: www.goldsteinroth.com

Email: info@goldsteinroth.com

Number: 022-66653000

