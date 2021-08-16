Mountain Boy Reports Update on Its American Creek Drill Program and Results from Surface Samples

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 16, 2021) – Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (TSXV: MTB) (OTCQB: MBYMF) (FSE: M9UA) (“Mountain Boy” or the “Company”) announces that drilling is proceeding on its flagship American Creek property, with 7 holes completed from 2 drill pads and the drill is now on the third pad.

The American Creek Project is centered on the past-producing Mountain Boy silver mine, located 20 kilometres north of Stewart in BC’s Golden Triangle.

Five holes have been completed on the High-Grade zone and two holes on the High-Grade extension. The drill is now on the Maybee Zone. Core samples have been shipped to the lab from the High-Grade and High-Grade extension pads and assays are pending.

Results from surface sampling earlier this season have now been received with highlights in the table below. The recent work included mapping and sampling along the cliffs north of the old mine, an area that had not previously been examined due to the difficult access. Geologists skilled in rock climbing, traced the structure hosting the High-Grade mineralization approximately 400 meters to the north, identifying an area now referred to as the High-Grade Extension where an initial two holes were completed.

Geological work is continuing, focused on the area between the High-Grade Zone and the Maybee zone, a 2-kilometer-long corridor within the 33 square kilometer property. Multiple veins in that area remain under-explored. The intent of the current program is to improve the geological context with the intent of identifying further drill targets.