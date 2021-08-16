Regtank Technology Pte Ltd Named Best Cryptocurrency Regulatory Technology Company in Asia

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Hosted by Wealth & Finance International, an investment market intelligence platform, the 2021 FinTech Awards aim to identify and spotlight individuals, companies, and enterprises across the hugely diverse global FinTech industry.

Regtank was awarded the Best Cryptocurrency Regulatory Technology Company Award in the 5th Annual Asia Fintech Awards. The Best Cryptocurrency Regulatory Technology Company Award is awarded to companies with innovative solutions, dedication, and commitment to improving the FinTech industry in 2021.

Cryptocurrency exchanges and blockchain companies are proving themselves to be major players in the world’s financial ecosystem with the phenomenal rise of the cryptocurrency industry valued at 2 Trillion market capitalization. This has brought scrutiny of the regulators, now requiring Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) to be licensed and comply with stringent compliance measures. However, the cryptocurrency market faces difficulties of rising costs and lack of compliance talents resulting in hefty fines and reputational damage. In 2020, FinCEN issued a $60 million fine on unlicensed crypto companies Helix and Coin Ninja for violating Bank Secrecy Act (BSA).

Regtech can be a driving force to helping companies navigate and manage illicit behaviour arising from the legalisation of digital assets as well as create an innovative environment for continuous improvements in the industry. Compliance is the foundation that defines a company’s reputation, building trust with market players while mitigating risks and protecting information assets. A comprehensive policy and compliance management program is further able to help reduce costs and increase operational efficiencies.