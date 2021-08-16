NCM Asset Management Ltd. Announces Change to Its Investment Fund Line-Up

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – August 16, 2021) – NCM Asset Management Ltd. (“ NCM “), the manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds, alternative investment funds, and related products and services, announced plans to change the investment objectives of NCM Core American.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The changes, as outlined below, are subject to shareholder approval at a special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) on or about October 28, 2021.If the requisite approval is obtained, it is anticipated that the proposed investment objectives change will be implemented on or about November 1, 2021.

In advance of the Meeting, a notice-and-access document will be mailed on September 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as at September 15, 2021. The notice-and-access document will describe the various ways in which shareholders can obtain a copy of a management information circular that contains full details of the proposed changes. The notice-and-access document and management information circular will also be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Changes to Investment Objectives

Subject to obtaining shareholder approval, NCM Core American will change its investment objectives as indicated below and be renamed NCM Core International.