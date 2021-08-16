Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Launches Wholesale Coffee Program

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Centennial, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – August 16, 2021) – Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii today announced the launch of a formal wholesale coffee program in yet another strategic move demonstrating the revitalized company’s commitment to national growth.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii’s wholesale coffee sales program was created to increase consumer awareness and demand for its premium coffee products through channels outside of its existing franchise locations. The company believes that increased consumer access to the product will also increase demand for franchise locations.

“Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is certainly making waves in the industry, as proven by its 100% year-over-year increase in direct-to-consumer sales,” said Dan Ragan, a sales consultant for the company who has more than 30 years of experience in wholesale coffee.

According to Ragan, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii will execute a multi-channel strategy to growing its wholesale program by targeting office coffee, contract food service, convenience outlets, e-commerce, hospitality, and retail. The offering will include a select, but diverse line of premium coffee, tea, hot chocolate and other products in various packaging options designed to meet the specific serving requirements of the wholesale customer or consumer.

Ragan added, “Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is a stand-out brand and one that is going to thrive in the wholesale market.”