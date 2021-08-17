Bruush to Present at the Virtual Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 17, 2021) – Brüush Oral Care Inc. (Brüush), an e-commerce business poised to disrupt the oral care industry, is pleased to announce it will be participating in the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day taking place virtually on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Brüush’s Chief Revenue Officer, Michael Levine, is scheduled to present on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 9:00 AM PT. Mr. Levine will also be fielding investor questions during the one-day virtual conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc.

“Brüush is at a pivotal moment in its business expansion, and I look forward to presenting our growth strategy with investors at the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day,” said Mr. Levine. “With the recent closing of our $6.5M oversubscribed Series A led by Gravitas Securities, the Titans of Tech Investor Day is an ideal platform for us to share our progress as we continue to execute our plan with precision and strategically build our brand.”

This year’s Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day will feature several leaders in the growth technology vertical space and will be attended virtually by institutional and retail investors from North America and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com.

Conference Details:

Event: Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day (virtual)

Format: Presentation

Date: Thursday, August 19th, 2021

Time: 8:30AM PT – 2:15PM PT

Registration: Link

About Brüush

Launched in 2019, Brüush sells premium electric toothbrushes with top-of-the-line technology and luxury look and feel to consumers in North America. The company’s direct-to-consumer, subscription-based business model provides an easy brush head refill plan, ensuring consumers are able to easily maintain a high level of oral health. For more information, please visit bruush.com and follow @BRUUSH on social media for updates.

For further information or media inquiries:

Katie Green, August Strategy, katie@auguststrategy.com

Amanda Smeal, amanda@amandasmeal.com

www.bruush.com

