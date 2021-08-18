Inbound Pursuit: Get Ready To Make It Big with the Best SEO Agency with Keval Shah

Ellicott City, Maryland–(Newsfile Corp. – August 18, 2021) – SEO promotion is the backbone of any robust marketing campaign in 2021. The position of a site in search queries directly affects the popularity of the company and the number of attracted customers. The task of an SEO specialist is, depending on the needs of the business, to select the necessary set of tools that will generate traffic from organic channels.

Article content

Keval Shah

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/93559_39ba1f0104736949_001full.jpg

SEO expert Keval Shah sat down with us to share the specificities of a successful SEO marketing campaign in 2021 as well as the current operation of his SEO agency Inbound Pursuit.

Meet Keval

Keval Shah went through a crucible of difficult years, battling alcoholism and dealing with the resulting psychological stress. But none of this discouraged him from moving on. After discovering his passion for online marketing, he dedicated himself to becoming the SEO expert he is today- one who knows how to help a website rise to the top of search results, identify project growth opportunities, and increase traffic. Even in non-standard scenarios, Keval has mastered the art of thinking creatively and obtaining the desired result.

“We’ve seen an absolute surge in the e-commerce space. Facebook Ads have been a good source of revenue for e-commerce brands in the past, but with every passing day, Facebook has become more expensive and more unreliable. I’m building Inbound Pursuit as the go-to agency for e-commerce brand owners looking to have SEO strategy implemented so they’re not so reliant on paid advertising platforms” says Kevin.

At such a young age, Keval has built a stellar SEO agency with the help of an amazing combination of expertise, creativity, and confidence that are characteristics of more renowned, consummate entrepreneurs. Yet he was not content with this. He set himself a mission: to share his experience with people and help them devise the best SEO strategies to enhance their business. Today, he knows how to lead his clients to lasting change.