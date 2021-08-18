This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







BMAX Announces Flagship Laptop of the Year -- MaxBook X14 Pro

Guangzhou, China–(Newsfile Corp. – August 18, 2021) – Now BMAX has released a new product, which is a 14.1-inch laptop. This time, BMAX finally uses processors from AMD.

The 14.1-inch BMAX is powered by AMD's Ryzen 3450U mobile processor. This might not mean much to consumers unless they follow the world of mobile processors, but basically AMD chips are faster than the competing Intel CPUs that rule the market — and they cost less. That means models like the BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro stay affordable but get them the processor performance of a pricier laptop.

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/93561_781b3dddb4fcf9b9_001full.jpg

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/93561_781b3dddb4fcf9b9_002full.jpg SPECS General Packaged Quantity: 1

Manufacturer: BMAX Processor / Chipset CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3450U

Max Turbo Speed: 3.5 GHz

Number of Cores: Quad-Core

Cache: 4 MB

64-bit Computing: Yes RAM Configuration Features: 1 x 8 GB

Technology: DDR4 SDRAM Display LCD Backlight Technology: LED Backlight

Widescreen Display: Yes

Monitor Features: 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Narrow Border Display

TFT Technology: IPS Hard Drive Type: SSD

SSD Form Factor: M.2

Capacity: 512 GB

Hard Drive Features: SATA 3.0 Audio & Video Graphics Processor: AMD Radeon Vega 8

Memory Allocation Technology: Shared Video Memory (UMA)

Sound: Stereo Speakers, Microphone Input Type: keyboard, touchpad

Communications

Wireless Protocol: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 Battery

Article content Capacity: 57 Wh

Cells: 3-cell

Technology: Li-ion Polymer Card Reader Type: Card Reader

Supported Flash Memory: Micro SD Memory Card AC Adapter Input: AC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)

Output: 47.5 Watt, 19 V, 2.5 A Connections & Expansion Interfaces: HDMI, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack

Memory Card Reader: Yes (Micro SD Card) Header Brand: BMAX

Product Line: BMAX MaxBook Miscellaneous Color: Black

Dimensions & Weight

Width: 323mm

Depth: 219mm

Height: 18.3mm

Weight: 1.3kg

Operating System / Software

Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Edition

Microsoft Office 365(30 days trial) Let's take a look at this laptop from BMAX. BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: BUILD Grasp the future fashion Compared with the 14.1-inch notebooks on the market, the BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro uses a minimalist design to extend consumers' vision of future technology in a square inch, making it more compact. The consumers may not be able to fly, or they may not have superpowers. But as long as they have a heart beyond yesterday, they are the superman of their life. The new BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro, with a strong appearance, rewrites sleek with edges and corners and mediocrity with sharp edges, so that the overall design not only surpasses yesterday, but also guides the future direction. BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: DISPLAY

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/93561_781b3dddb4fcf9b9_003full.jpg Amazing Visual Appeal

The design of the ultra-narrow bezel is also the embodiment of our pursuit of the product. The BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro features a 14.1-inch 6mm bezel design screen for unobstructed views. Rich and gorgeous, such as the real world. The color transition is extraordinary and the color is beautiful.

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/93561_781b3dddb4fcf9b9_004full.jpg Features of the display: 6mm Bezel

72% NTSC Color Gamut

178° Viewing Angle

81.2% Screen-to-Body Ratio

IPS Panel delivers an immersive world BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: PROCESSOR Win with extreme speed

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/93561_781b3dddb4fcf9b9_005full.jpg The first-class hardware is indispensable to seize the opportunity, and the more advanced processor architecture brings us unlimited possibilities. BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro chooses the AMD Ryzen 53450U processor to create extraordinary performance. Features of the processor: 12nm FinFET Process

3.5GHz Max Boost Clock

4 Cores 8 Threads

2MB L2 Cache, 4MB L3 Cache BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: CPU ARCHITECTURE Compute Efficiency by Design The “Zen＋” core is a significant update to the historic “Zen” architecture. Now featuring: Clock frequency increases 10％

Single-threaded IPC increases 3%

2933MT/s Higher DDR4 transfer rate

Lower power consumption

Improved cache prefetch

Sophisticated learning algorithms understand the inner workings of consumers' applications and anticipate what data they might need. Smart Prefetch predictively brings that data into the AMD Ryzen™ processor for fast and responsive computing. BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: GPU Creating, gaming, working, learning and entertaining Inspire infinite possibilities The award-winning AMD Ryzen processor and AMD Radeon graphics combine strongly to deliver a fast, smooth and responsive user experience. Features of the GPU:

Article content Radeon Vega 8 Graphics

Graphics Core Count: 8

Graphics Frequency: 1200MHz

Fluent playback of 4K/60fps videos BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: KEYBOARD Redefine the Typing Experience The redesigned keyboard improves comfort and efficiency and provides a satisfactory typing experience. The extra-large and flat keycap allows the consumers to type seamlessly. Features of the keyboard: Full size keyboard with 3mm narrow bezel Backlighting keboard BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: AUDIO Redefine the Acoustic Experience BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro features the optimized 4-cell Magic Sound System that gives consumers the acoustic experience of the reverberant beam. Features of the audio: Intelligent Microphone Inputing

2 Acoustic Chambers and 4 Speakers BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: BATTERY The BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro is equipped with a 57Wh high-capacity battery, which can last a whole working day. BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: HEAT SINK The copper tube radiator can quickly discharge the heat, keeping the BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro at a reasonable temperature and ensuring lasting and stable operation. BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: EXPERIENCE Uncompromising performance brings extraordinary experience The consumers are the controller of their future. Powerful processors, stunning graphics and innovative features help increase their day’s productivity and efficiency. BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: PORTS Inheriting the rich expansion talent of BMAX MaxBook, it features two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a HDMI port, a Micro SD card reader and a 3.5mm audio jack. It can meet the extended functions of data transmission, conference projection, and connection of new equipment.

MORE INFORMATION Welcome to the new digital age of convenient connectivity with the BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro, delivering productivity, portability, and privacy for extreme efficiency. BMAX is bringing our flagship laptop of the year to all. Now, BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro comes! The first launch is at Banggood. If customers want to know more about BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro, please visit: https://bit.ly/3xPH4bf Media Contact Company Name: Creature Future (Guangzhou) Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

City, Province, Country: Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

Address: No.4 Nengyuan Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou

Contact Person: Candy Liang

Email: candy@cxwltech.com

Tele: (+86)18666627390

Website: http://www.bmaxit.com/ To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93561

