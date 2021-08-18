Bitcoin.com Announces September Listing of Quantum-Resistant Cryptocurrency, the Crown Sovereign

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Newport Beach, California–(Newsfile Corp. – August 18, 2021) – This morning, Bitcoin.com announced that it will be listing a quantum-resistant cryptocurrency, the Crown Sovereign, on the Bitcoin.com Exchange in late September. Protected with a next-generation approach to One-Time Pad encryption, the Crown Sovereign ensures the timeless protection and value of users’ sensitive data, even alongside the emergence of quantum technology. The launch is a significant achievement for Crown Sterling as it seeks to empower data sovereignty in the dawn of quantum computing with next-generation AI encryption products.

Key Takeaways:

Bitcoin.com announced the September exchange launch of the Crown Sovereign.

The Crown Sovereign is the world’s first quantum-resistant cryptocurrency.

The Crown Sovereign ensures the timeless protection and value of users’ sensitive data, even alongside the emergence of quantum computing.

About Crown Sterling:

Crown Sterling delivers next generation software-based, AI-driven cryptography in the form of random number generators and encryption products. From irrational numbers that modernize existing cryptography, to leading-edge encryption products and developer tools, Crown Sterling is changing the face of digital security with its non-integer-based algorithms that leverage time, AI and irrational numbers. Crown Sterling’s Mission: Personal Data Sovereignty.

For more information, please visit Crown Sterling online at www.crownsterling.io.

About Sarson Funds:

Sarson Funds is an independent provider of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency marketing and educational services. The firm serves the Financial Professional community and their clients by providing cryptocurrency and blockchain technology educational services and investment solutions. Sarson Funds maintains a Fiduciary Standard at all times, bringing Wall Street standards for research, risk management and transparency to digital asset investing. Along with our Investment Manager and Financial Advisor partners, we believe that disruptive innovation requires a disciplined approach to risk management and education.

For more information, please visit Sarson Funds online at www.sarsonfunds.com.

Contacts:

Christine Lenzo

+1 (917) 428-8923

info@kmslmedia.com

Source: Sarson Funds

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93604

