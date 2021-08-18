AgriCann Solutions Upsizes Private Placement, Amends Terms

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 18, 2021) – AgriCann Solutions Corp. ( the “ Company ” or “ AgriCann “), a rapidly expanding full-service premium Cannabis nursery and craft industry supplier and retailer, announces an increase to its previously announced private placement to 2,750,000 units (each, a “ Unit “) for gross proceeds of $1,650,000 (the “ Offering “).

The Offering remains priced at $0.60 per Unit, but with the price of each Warrant reduced and the exercise period and acceleration modified as described below.

All existing subscribers to the Offering will receive their Units upon acceptance and closing under today’s announced improved terms.

The additional net proceeds of the Offering will be used for expansion and increased volume capacity at existing facilities, and general corporate purposes.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share“) and one-half of a Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant“). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.75 for a period of 18 months from the Company achieving a listing on a Canadian stock exchange, subject to the acceleration provision described below. The Units will be made available by way of prospectus exemptions in Canada and in such other jurisdictions as the Company may agree where the Units can be issued on a private placement basis, exempt from any prospectus, registration or other similar requirements.

The Company will be entitled to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date the Company issues a news release announcing that the published closing price of the Common Shares on such exchange and/or market as the Shares may trade from time to time has been equal to or greater than $1.20 for ten consecutive trading days after the hold period on the Common Shares has expired.