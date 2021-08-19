This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: YIN Finance Launches Proactive Liquidity Management Strategies to Optimize Passive Liquidity on Uniswap V3

YIN Finance Launches Proactive Liquidity Management Strategies to Optimize Passive Liquidity on Uniswap V3

Article content Abstract: Uniswap launched it’s V3 version, which allows LPs to take on multiple positions in different price ranges, thus greatly improving efficiency and the improvement of market-making revenue which drew the industry’s attention. However, the truth behind the higher revenue is that it needs more market-making strategies with higher accuracy data. As a result, LP’s market-making threshold is raised for ordinary users. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. YIN Finance Launches Proactive Liquidity Management Strategies to Optimize Passive Liquidity on Uniswap V3 Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – August 19, 2021) – YIN Finance, a decentralized liquidity management platform, launched a proactive liquidity management strategy for the Uniswap V3 market. Users can subscribe to the various programmable liquidity smart contract CHI in YIN Finance. And with this, they can utilize active liquidity management strategies. Meanwhile, there are improvements on the details too. The automatic reinvestment of exchange fees and aggregation of multi-party liquidity mining income is included. Perhaps it will increase big proportions to participate in Uniswap V3 and maximize market-making benefits. Figure 1 To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/93701_1618c91b244b39de_001full.jpg YIN Finance helps LPs actively manage liquidity strategy YIN Finance is a proactive liquidity management protocol for the Uniswap V3 market. Users can achieve better liquidity management by subscribing to CHI, which is YIN Finance’s active liquidity management strategy that helps users achieve higher yield. Users of YIN Finance will have a personal NFT smart vault named YANG where all the management operations of a user’s assets will be executed through the smart contract. Throughout the entire process, users maintain control over their assets, resulting in the security of assets. As a financial NFT, YANG is only used to prove ownership of the user’s asset and cannot be used for trading.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content CHI also exists in the form of an NFT as it is a programmable liquidity smart contract. Each contract represents a specific liquidity strategy, and users can choose to subscribe to different CHIs (choose different liquidity strategies) for optimization. After users subscribe to CHI, their assets will be transformed into the liquidity pools described by CHI. Similarly to YANG, CHI can only be subscribed to and cannot be used for trading. Figure 2 To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/93701_1618c91b244b39de_002full.jpg YIN Finance advantages Professional LP strategy simplifies Uniswap V3 method In the early stage of development, whitelisted YIN Finance traders will provide different CHI liquidity strategies for users to choose from. These CHI strategies are mainly concentrated in stablecoins with low volatility, such as USDT/USDC. The annualized income of the handling fee is about 15%, which helps new users achieve a steady income. Subscribing to CHI will also generate extra yield in $YIN. After the community develops to a certain scale, YIN Finance will allow high-level DeFi traders, KOLs, etc, to become CHI providers. Users can also choose to subscribe to these CHIs according to their preferences. Upon subscription, when the policy provider updates the CHI they created according to the market changes, the liquidity of subscribers will also be updated subsequently.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In addition, users with high risk tolerance will be able to deposit their assets in YIN Finance’s leveraged pools which will be launched in Q4 2021. The amount of $YIN deposited decides the times the leverage pool can be multiplied which can reach up to 10 times of leveraged pool management. Note: Although it offers a chance for high rewards, it is accompanied by high risks. Users should invest based on their own level of risk tolerance. Auto-Compounding & Reinvestment To Reduce Gas Fees According to the feedback from V3 users, the cost of gas has increased significantly. In this regard, YIN Finance simplifies the user operation and achieves compounding through the smart contract. Therefore, it can save the cost for users in terms of Gas fees and brings higher benefits to reinvestment. Triple Rewards Users who deposit their assets on YIN Finance and subscribed to a CHI operating on Uniswap V3 can receive not only YIN’s own platform native token, but can also receive triple gains through flexible mining. In addition, when users deposit $YIN onto YIN Finance, they will receive distributed platform fees on top of the rewards. Deposits can be withdrawn anytime after a 14-day cool-down period. Deposit can be withdrawn immediately with a 5% transaction fee. In addition, users do not need to worry about impermanent loss as it is a single token deposit. Security For DeFi projects, the security of the smart contract is vital. Hence, YIN Finance has been thoroughly audited by two well-known blockchain security companies in SlowMist and SECBIT.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content $YIN Token Use Cases As the governance token of YIN Finance ecosystem, the total circulation of $YIN is 100 million and has the following use cases: Stake YIN token to generate yield (YIN token redeeming fee, leveraged pool liquidation income, etc.);

Participate in the governance through our DAO;

Represent leverage trader LPs Figure 3 To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/93701_1618c91b244b39de_003full.jpg Future Roadmap

In the third quarter of 2021, YIN Finance will complete the deployment and audit of the MainNet and launch the Bug Bounty Plans. Then, in the fourth quarter of 2021, YIN Finance will launch the V2 version of the leveraged pools. It also plans to integrate Polygon and Solana to provide active flow management services for users on different public chains. By the first quarter of 2022, YIN Finance will launch V3, which will support user created CHI. Throughout the development of deploying on different chains, YIN Finance also received a Polygon grant. In the future, Polygon will work with YIN Finance as strategic partners and help YIN Finance deploy on the Polygon network. This provides YIN Finance users a trading environment which is more independent, flexible, safer, and with lower gas fees. Figure 4 To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/93701_1618c91b244b39de_004full.jpg

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content While the development is in full swing, the marketing push has kept pace. On one side, YIN Finance has launched several airdrops to encourage more people to participate in the ecosystem. On the other side, YIN Finance will promote the ambassador recruitment program around the world, covering Turkey, Italy, Canada, Britain, the United States, China, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Russia, etc., and promote the project to internationalize further. Users interested in the project can pay attention to the latest news. Website: https://yin.finance

Test-Net: https://alpha.yin.finance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YinFinance

Telegram community chat: https://t.me/YinFinance

Medium: https://medium.com/@yinfinance

Discord: https://discord.gg/cdHGD9Agny

Github: https://github.com/YinFinance Media Contact

Contact: Xenia Wang

Company Name: MARUDO FOUNDATION LIMITED

Address: 73 Upper Paya Lebar Road #06-01C Cantro Bianco Singapore 534818

Email: market@yin.finance To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93701 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston