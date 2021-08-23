This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Playfair Mobilizes for Drilling at RKV Copper Project, Norway

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 23, 2021) – Playfair's (TSXV: PLY) (FSE: P1J1) (OTC Pink: PLYFF) core drilling program on its large (201 square kilometers) 100% owned RKV Copper Project in South Central Norway is expected to start in early September. Playfair has delineated seven drill targets in five areas, Drill Notifications have been made and necessary permits are approved.

Figure 1 To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7302/94037_35fb048aa4722bdf_002full.jpg Playfair, as a responsible mineral explorer, values protecting the natural environment it works in. Playfair uses new technologies and methods to reduce the impact of its exploration. Playfair’s exploration to date has been in three phases. The first phase of Playfair’s exploration used non-invasive machine learning algorithms to reinterpret existing geochemical-geological-geophysical data sets and outline potential exploration target areas with similarities to known mineral occurrences. The second phase of Playfair’s exploration was minimally invasive. In the areas outlined as possibly favourable by the machine learning algorithms small pits were dug by hand, samples of soil were removed, and the pits refilled. There was no off-road driving. Subsequent chemical analysis outlined areas with a high content of copper or other elements of interest. The third phase of Playfair’s exploration measured the intensity of the earth’s magnetic field in some of the areas where a high copper content was found in soils. Variations in the magnetic field provide important information about the underlying bedrock. The survey was non-intrusive and used an unmanned drone to carry the measuring equipment. The seven drill targets were previously described: Storboren (November 07, 2019, and December 05, 2019, News Releases), Sæterfjellet, (January 06, 2021, News Release), Kletten North and Kletten South (January 28, 2021, News Release), Røstvangen Northeast and Røstvangen Southwest (February 17, 2021, News Release) and Rødalen (March 11, 2021, News Release).

The drill targets are MMI (Mobile Metal Ion) copper anomalies discovered by sampling target areas generated by Windfall Geotek (TSXV: WIN) (OTCQB: WINKF) using their proprietary Computer Aided Resources Detection System (CARDS). All seven drill targets show compelling coherent MMI Cu anomalies with multiple MMI Cu values greater than 6,000 ppb. The highest value recorded was 53,300 ppb MMI Cu. A short MMI Report by SGS states that values greater than 6,000 ppb MMI Cu "are likely to be associated with weathering copper sulphides." Playfair's fourth phase of exploration is planned to begin in September 2021. In keeping with Playfair's intent to minimise the impact of its exploration on the natural environment Playfair will use a lightweight drilling machine which can be disassembled and hand-carried to the drill sites. Playfair's man-portable drill has now arrived in Norway, cleared customs and has been transported to Tynset, approximately 25 km from Rødalen, the first drill target. With a population of 5,400, Tynset is the municipal centre of the Nord-Østerdalen region. Arctic Drilling As., a local Norwegian Company will carry out the drilling. Figure 2 To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7302/94037_35fb048aa4722bdf_003full.jpg A presentation on the drilling plans can be found at this direct link or on Playfair’s website. The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Davison, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The road to a cleaner environment includes electric vehicles. Electric vehicles need copper, nickel, and cobalt. There is no green future without minerals. For further information visit our website at www.playfairmining.com or contact: Donald G. Moore

CEO and Director

Phone: 604-377-9220

Email: dmoore@wascomgt.com D. Neil Briggs

Director

Phone: 604-562-2578

Email: nbriggs@wascomgt.com Forward-Looking Statements: This Playfair Mining Ltd News Release may contain certain “forward-looking” statements and information relating to Playfair which are based on the beliefs of Playfair management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Playfair management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, title matters, operating hazards, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94037 #distro

