Kohler Co. Expands Commitment to Addressing Water Challenges in Indigenous Communities in North America

Wisconsin, United States–(Newsfile Corp. – August 23, 2021) – Kohler Co., a global leader in the design and manufacture of kitchen and bath products, extends its support of Indigenous communities with an enhanced commitment to Water First, a Canadian NGO that addresses water challenges in Indigenous communities in Canada.

Kohler Canada is working with Water First to launch a consumer campaign to raise awareness and funds to develop water operators who will acquire hands-on knowledge in the use of water quality equipment, analysis and testing processes. The skills and expertise they gain will be deployed within their local communities. This campaign builds on a relationship that began in late 2020 and was confirmed in 2021 with a $10,000 donation to support over 200 hours of life-changing training for young Indigenous adults.

“13.5 percent of First Nations communities in Canada cannot drink their own tap water. In Ontario, that number is 40 percent, which means 4 out of 10 First Nations in Ontario have unsafe drinking water,” said Christopher Bell, VP and General Manager of Kohler Kitchen & Bath Canada. “As a company focused on water, we are committed to promoting access to clean and safe water and are honoured to partner with Water First to develop sustainable solutions to water issues in communities across Canada.”

Kohler’s consumer campaign encourages Canadians to donate directly to Water First. Every dollar donated to Water First will be matched by Kohler, up to $10,000, with the goal of providing an additional $20,000 for Water First to continue its very important work. To donate, visit: https://waterfirst.ngo/partners/kohler/.

“The water challenges faced by many Indigenous communities are significant. While Water First has expertise in supporting communities and young Indigenous adults with skills training and education, we would not be able to achieve the results we need without the help of companies like Kohler,” says John Millar, Executive Director and Founder of Water First. “Interns have an important role to play in addressing local water challenges, now and in the future.”