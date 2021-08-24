This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Encrypt Coin Went up in Price After Listing on Chainlity Exchange

Encrypt Coin Went up in Price After Listing on Chainlity Exchange

Article content New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 24, 2021) – Recently, a premier global digital asset trading platform named Chainlity was listed on Chainlity. For all Chainlity users, its Encrypt Coin will be officially available soon. The price of the Encrypt Coin otherwise known as “ECPC,” has continued to skyrocket in value capturing fresh new price highs, it skyrocketed more than 160% in the past week amid the overall momentum happening across the crypto markets. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Encrypt Coin Went up in Price After Listing on Chainlity Exchange Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Figure 1 To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/94201_2a0ff37de4acfa4c_001full.jpg Quantum cryptography, also called quantum encryption is used in Encrypt Coin, it applies the principles of quantum mechanics to encrypt messages in a way that is never read by anyone outside of the intended recipient. It takes advantage of quantum’s multiple states, coupled with its “no change theory,” which means it cannot be unknowingly interrupted. The notion that a quantum computer might someday break bitcoin is quickly gaining ground. That is because quantum computers are becoming powerful enough to factor large prime numbers, a critical component of bitcoin’s public key cryptography. Within a decade, quantum computing is expected to be able to hack into cell phones, bank accounts, email addresses, and bitcoin wallets. Right now, much of the world runs on something called asymmetric cryptography, in which individuals use a private and public key pair to access things such as email and crypto-wallets. ECPC provides a higher level of security than asymmetric cryptography, it applies Quantum key distribution (QKD), it is a method of sending encryption keys using some very peculiar behaviors of subatomic particles that are in theory at least, completely unhackable. The land-based version of QKD is a system where photons are sent one at a time through a fiber optic line. If anyone is eavesdropping, then, according to the principles of quantum physics, the polarization of the photons is affected, and the recipient can tell that the message isn’t secure.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Figure 2 To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/94201_2a0ff37de4acfa4c_002full.jpg As one of the largest digital currency exchanges, Chainlity has an unparalleled user depth. In the world of blockchain, many early-stage investors will become users of the project, and ECPC will obtain users from Chainlity which is far more important than raising funds. Chainlity aims to provide safe, fast, and comfortable cryptocurrency trading services for global digital currency enthusiasts. As an emerging exchange, Chainlity has developed rapidly. This cooperation has a great effect on ECPC’s exposure and promotion. Chainlity, can obtain a better development platform and strive to find more business opportunities inside and outside the industry, which has caused the price of ECPC to skyrocket. The vision of ECPC’s listing on Chainlity is: to unite the interests of multiple parties and work together for a win-win situation. Whether it is the light chain itself, Chainlity, or users, this model achieves a win-win situation for all parties. ECPC gained more users and better depth through the launch of Chainlity. At the same time, it gave ECPC exposure, allowing more people to participate in buying and selling projects to understand the project itself. This paved the way for ECPC to achieve a better vision in the process of continuous development:

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content 1) ECPC gets the platform

Chainlity helps the ECPC project increase brand awareness before listing on other major platforms and increase exposure by providing a platform with tens of millions of potential investors and users around the world. 2) ECPC gets traffic

As the world’s leading exchange, Chainlity has an unparalleled user depth. In the world of blockchain, many early investors will become users of the project, and ECPC will obtain users of Chainlity, which is far more important than raising funds. Media Contact

Contact: Leonard M

Company Name: Chainlity Technology co.,ltd.

Website: http://chainlity.com

Email: cs@chainlity.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94201 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston