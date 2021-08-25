ScreenPro Security Added to the CSE Composite Index

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 25, 2021) – ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (“ScreenPro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has joined the CSE Composite Index, under Life Sciences sector.

The CSE Composite Index® is a broad indicator of market activity for the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). With approximately 75% coverage of all equities listed on the CSE, it is a uniquely positioned gauge of the Canadian small cap market. The index provides a distinctly different risk/return profile than the broad Canadian equity market.

The Company’s board and management and all the front-line medical staff are pleased to receive this public acknowledgment of its accomplishments to date in the North American capital markets.

Andrew Ryu, CEO of the Company commented: “It is a great honour for ScreenPro to be added to any major index at an early stage in its growth having only listed six months ago. The CSE Composite Index comprises some of North America’s most innovative companies and we are proud to be among leading firms in life sciences. Management is committed to providing a growth opportunity for shareholders as we continue to expand our life sciences business.”

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a Screening and Medical Technology company. ScreenPro provides turnkey screening solutions with alerting software, GoStop. ScreenPro’s unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with Labs in Vancouver and Ontario allows ScreenPro to be a nationwide provider of a full-service testing solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its own nursing professionals, and access to high quality PPEs to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. GoStop’s passport was developed with a privacy preserving approach that will enable individuals to use the alerting software and downloadable app with authentication certificates. The alerts can be scheduled on an on-demand, daily, weekly, or monthly basis and can be used also for vaccine scheduling.