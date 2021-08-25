Camfil Canada Announces Launch of New Educational Website to Create Clean Air Awareness Across Canada

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 25, 2021) – Camfil, an international leader in air filtration manufacturing and engineering, has announced the launch of a new website targeted towards the Canadian market. The website will provide educational blogs on areas related to pollution, air quality, and air filtration.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

#CamfilCanadaCleanAirAwareness and #CanadaCleanAirMatters are created for social awareness.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8033/94445_6f6c425724527b71_001full.jpg

With Canadians spending 90% or more of their time indoors on average and indoor air being up to fifty times more polluted than outdoor air, indoor air quality (IAQ) is a critical public health issue. Additionally, polluted indoor air disrupts industrial processes by disrupting sensitive manufacturing equipment and diminishing the quality of the end product.

Camfil is a leading authority in the air filtration industry, known for its premium air filtration solutions for the residential, commercial, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Camfil has made significant contributions to frontline essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, engineering new, specialized equipment to address critical problems in the healthcare industry.

“Camfil Canada is thrilled to announce the launch of our own blog site! I’m so excited to be a part of this initiative and to share helpful information about air filtration and insights into air quality challenges we face today,” says Holly Gardner, Marketing Assistant at Camfil Canada. “We invite you to check out our content and to get in touch to join the clean air conversation.”

“The need and concern for clean air has never been higher and Camfil is the leader in clean air solutions. We are confident the information published on our blog will help support our company vision of making Clean Air a human right,” comments Darrell Cain, Camfil Canada’s Managing Director. “Just like clean water while covering current events and changes in the air filtration market that affect our customers.”