The Hub Craft and Freeway Rick Ross Partner to Extend Freeway Brand into Massachusetts Cannabis Market

“Freeway Rick Ross has established himself as a major player in the California Cannabis market with his brands Freeway and LA Kingpins. We’re excited to work with the Freeway team to continue that success here in the East coast,” says Howard Tanyu, CEO of The Hub Craft. He continues, “Freeway Rick Ross’ authenticity and resiliency are what initially attracted our company to him. What really stood out for us was his commitment to spreading the truth about what he experienced while living a life of crime as a cautionary tale to the communities that are heavily impacted by the racist War on Drugs! Rick is passionate about organizing expungement clinics and providing legal proficiency workshops in adversely impacted communities. His passion is in alignment with our initiatives here in Massachusetts and we look forward to continuing that work alongside him.”

“What I try to do is produce the best product possible. I want to bring all my experience to Massachusetts. It’s very important to me that we do great business here by putting our consumers first. Their needs are always number one,” states Rick Ross. “Rick’s journey is one of incredible tenacity,” says Shivani Dallas / Chief Strategy officer of The Hub Craft. “There’s an incredible humbleness about Rick when he speaks about his community and his personal desires of strengthening that community. He works diligently to be a role model in areas that lack leadership. He is fixated on developing organically cultivated strains. For Rick, it’s all about bringing a clean organic product of the highest quality at very competitive prices so that all can afford top shelf.”

The Hub Craft, LLC is a minority-led provisionally licensed business with future cultivation, manufacturing, and adult-use dispensary locations. Their facilities are currently under construction in Fitchburg, MA and Holyoke, MA. The Hub Craft, LLC will be one of the only licensed cultivators on the east coast producing products using living soil methodologies.

