Timber Cannabis Co Celebrates New Location in Allegan, MI

Allegan, Michigan–(Newsfile Corp. – August 30, 2021) – Timber Cannabis Co. Dispensary Allegan celebrated its grand opening of their second location in Allegan, MI on August 14 th , 2021. The dispensary is now open to the public at 133 Marshall St., Allegan, MI 49010 and excited to serve more of the Michigan market.

During the celebration, Timber Cannabis Co donated $10,000 in total to local charities. The community was asked to vote via a social media campaign on their favorite non-profits, Allegan County Fire Chiefs Association, Downtown Allegan, and Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance. The group with the most votes received $5,000, while each other business received $2,500.

The grand opening party included 20% off storewide, as well as a Taste of Timber bundle. This was created for customers to experience samples of the types of products that they can expect to find at Timber Cannabis Co.

“When Julie and I founded Timber and set out to form our vision, being easy to do business with was our main priority,” said Scott Moorehead, Owner/CEO of Stash Ventures, LLC, a parent company of Timber Cannabis Co. “We accomplish this in three ways: First, we find the best quality product and offer it at a fair price. Second, we have a comfortable atmosphere that caters to all levels of experience with cannabis. And finally, we invest in the most knowledgeable and friendly staff in the cannabis industry.” Julie Moorehead, Owner and Director of Philanthropy added, “Plus a little something special about Timber is our passion when it comes to giving back to our communities, and we are excited to bring all of this to Allegan.”

Timber Cannabis Co currently has two locations and will be opening two more stores before the years end in Sturgis and Big Rapids, MI.