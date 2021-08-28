HALO LIFE's Breakthrough Makes Its Fashion Debut

Shanghai, China–(Newsfile Corp. – August 28, 2021) – HALO LIFE has launched their first generation of the “LIFECODEX,” a fashion product with a brand-new concept. “LIFECODEX” is a large-scale product based on smart hardware that connects the consumer industry. It opens up the option of connecting future lives for fashionistas catching up with the newest trends.

Want to Learn More about LIFECODEX?

“Evolution,” according to HALO LIFE, is a way to connect to the future. The DNA double helix structure inspired the design concept of LIFECODEX, which allows the exploration of the universe and biological evolutionary aesthetics, with the attitude and expectation of “no conforming to the herd, no copying, and no compromising.”

Cosmic black, dimensional white, and space silver are the three basic hues of LIFECODEX. The 1 square meter display space that fills your preferred location can be turned and has a light within, allowing this new concept in fashion life to shine in high profile.

Fashion and Health, a unique crossover has never been done before. HALO LIFE and TCI Bio teamed to research and design four functional foods that can be inserted within the tube of LIFECODEX. LIFECODEXSLEEP, LIFECODEXFIT, LIFECODEXDETOX, and LIFECODEXENERGY are four separate functional foods that cover four different application scenarios. You can mix and match them as you choose, install them quickly, and enjoy them at any moment. The finished product is a spherical form with a lovely, eye-catching halo that allows you to explore the “universe” in the tube. LIFECODEX will be available for pre-order starting September 1, 2021. The pre-sale price is $499. To learn more details, you can check their official Instagram account.

About HALOLIFE: A brand with the idea of future and life. It was founded in the year 2021, with the goal of investigating a changing future lifestyle.

Contact:

Company Name: HALO LIFE

Contact Person: Tiger Wang

Email: halolife202103@163.com

Phone: 0086 13761898241

Website: https://www.halolife.art/

