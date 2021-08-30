Wabi Sabi Brands Announces Successful Health Canada Sales Amendment and Product Launch

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – August 30, 2021) – WABI SABI BRANDS LTD. (the "Company" or "Wabi Sabi"), an Alberta-based manufacturer of fine cannabis edible confections, is excited to announce that Health Canada amended Wabi Sabi's standard processing licence, now allowing the Company to sell edible cannabis, cannabis topicals, and cannabis extracts.

Article content “Our whole Wabi Sabi team is delighted that Health Canada granted us the right to sell our premium chocolates to consumers across the country,” stated Todd Pringle, President & CEO of Wabi Sabi. “While we have exciting innovation plans for other edibles and topicals, we are currently focused on increasing our production to meet the expected demand for our two initial products, White Chocolate Creamy Caramel and Milk Chocolate Cookies & Cream. Both products uniquely pair fine Belgian chocolate with premium full spectrum cannabis for great taste and effect.” Added Karim Bhojani, Vice President Sales & Marketing: “We are very excited to begin selling our wonderful cannabis chocolates to retailers and consumers next month. Our early September initial Saskatchewan launch will quickly be followed later in the month with Alberta and additional provinces later in the fall. We look forward to working with our partners Stigma Grow and Route 1 to bring our products to as many Canadians as we can. With the summer months behind us and peak chocolate season commencing, our products will be available from retailers every day and for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and Easter, all great occasions for consumers to share and enjoy our premium chocolates. The use of full spectrum cannabis, the only chocolate products in Canada to do so to our knowledge, gives our premium chocolates a rich terpene profile and effect that is unattainable with distillate. Our chocolates are ideal for experienced and new cannabis users alike to enjoy.”

Article content “The Wabi Sabi team continues to impress with their professional approach and rapid progress,” commented Board Chair, Greg Turnbull, QC. “I have been involved with numerous successful cannabis companies but have never seen one go from sales amendment application to grant in less than three months.” “It speaks to the capability of the regulatory team, led by Anu Bernier, Quality Assurance Manager, who submitted a thorough application and worked with Health Canada to secure Wabi Sabi’s licence amendment in remarkable time,” added recent Board appointee, Torsten Kuenzlen. “The launch of Wabi Sabi’s initial product offerings is only the first step to becoming a leading Cannabis 2.0 Licensed Producer with our exciting pipeline of innovative, superior products which consumers will love in the chocolate, broader edible, and topicals categories.” About Wabi Sabi Brands Ltd. Wabi Sabi is a private Alberta-based manufacturer of fine cannabis edible confections. The Company uses the highest-quality ingredients which include Belgian chocolate and full spectrum cannabis extract. Wabi Sabi’s world class facility meets Canadian regulatory compliance for food manufacturing safety, with strategies being implemented to certify the Company to an even higher global standard (BRCGS). The Company is one of the only chocolate edible manufacturers in Canada to use edible labels to ensure consumers can easily identify products as cannabis edibles. Wabi Sabi leverages its on-site laboratory to test products in multiple steps to ensure quality and dosing assurance.

Article content Investor or Media Contacts: Todd Pringle

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Wabi Sabi Brands Ltd.

403.470.5786 or toddp@wabisabibrands.com Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Wabi Sabi Brands Ltd. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94829 #distro

