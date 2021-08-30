Lemonwood: Canada's Hottest Lifestyle Boutique Expands in Summerhill / Rosedale, ON
Grows again during COVID
Oakville, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 30, 2021) – Lemonwood Luxury Inc. (“Lemonwood“), proprietor of one of Canada’s fastest growing natural apparel, accessories and home décor lifestyle boutiques, is pleased to announce its Summerhill / Rosedale Grand Opening commencing on September 1, 2021 at its newest location conveniently located in the heart of the Rosedale shopping district at 1224A Yonge Street, Toronto – within beautifully restored historic premises originally constructed c. 1910 and located next to the renowned Impact Kitchen restaurant.
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7524/94884_image1.jpg
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7524/94884_image1.jpg
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7524/94884_image2.jpg
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7524/94884_image2.jpg
This newest location was chosen for its wonderful historical character inside and out (check out the before and after shots above spanning over a century), large open concept, street front accessibility and local community ambiance.
Grand opening celebrations begin on September 1, 2021 with delicious Cappuccinos, Scandinavian Butter cookies and many other complimentary treats, not to mention the unveiling of Lemonwood’s new Fall collection.
Lemonwood is expanding rapidly, with six retail locations in Rosedale/Summerhill, ON, Oakville, ON Collingwood, ON, Port Carling ON, Unionville, ON and a pop-up location at Yonge & Eglington, ON as well as serving the rest of Canada, the USA and internationally through its ecommerce offerings. Additional retail locations are currently in the planning stages.
Its retailing philosophy is “elegance & simplicity” on all levels – Scandinavian inspired boutiques that are bright and airy, with clean lines and uncluttered, at their core modern day salons that emphasize personal service, that are built around all fibres wonderfully natural, including Cashmere (over 100 different styles and 80 different colours of poncho’s wraps, scarves, shawls, sweaters and more), Italian linens, Silks and Bamboo and rounded out by beautiful accessories (including designer masks), all carefully curated from around the world, affordable luxuries presented by welcoming and knowledgeable personnel. The Rosedale/Summerhill location is also expanding into the home décor and gift item categories.
“Founded By Women For Women” though to be clear men are welcome too! – check out the luxurious Men’s Cashmere fall sweater lines – founder Christine Peters is a serial entrepreneur who has devoted her entire professional life to sourcing and product development (her personal life being devoted mainly to her twin boys Nickie and Sascha!)
Christine is passionate about luxurious fabrics that tickle the senses, affordable luxuries sourced directly from proprietary manufacturers, where possible from women owned businesses crafting aligned clothing and accessories, championing Canadian designers and keenly focused (sans lip service) on sustainability such as natural dyes, recycled and organic materials.
When asked why Lemonwood has struck a chord and expanding rapidly, Christine stated:
“When our patrons experience the Lemonwood brand they embark upon a journey with us – a journey of discovery of products curated from Canada and around the world; of sensual fabrics, eye catching dyes, on-trend designs, sustainable fabrication techniques and unique presentation – each piece has a story to be told by our knowledgeable staff.
“For those of you who don’t already know us, we’d love to get to know you: come by and let’s begin the Lemonwood journey!”
Wholesale inquiries are also welcome.
Media Contact Info:
Alexandra Blum
Silver Lining Marketing
Email: alexandra@silverliningmarketing.com
Lemonwood Head Office Inquiries:
461 North Service Rd
Unit #B1
Oakville, ON
Christine Peters, Founder
Tel: 416 300 4827
Email: christine@lemonwood.ca
Website:www.lemonwood.ca
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94884
