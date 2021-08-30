Lemonwood: Canada's Hottest Lifestyle Boutique Expands in Summerhill / Rosedale, ON

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Oakville, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 30, 2021) – Lemonwood Luxury Inc. (“ Lemonwood “), proprietor of one of Canada’s fastest growing natural apparel, accessories and home décor lifestyle boutiques, is pleased to announce its Summerhill / Rosedale Grand Opening commencing on September 1, 2021 at its newest location conveniently located in the heart of the Rosedale shopping district at 1224A Yonge Street, Toronto – within beautifully restored historic premises originally constructed c. 1910 and located next to the renowned Impact Kitchen restaurant.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7524/94884_image1.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7524/94884_image2.jpg

This newest location was chosen for its wonderful historical character inside and out (check out the before and after shots above spanning over a century), large open concept, street front accessibility and local community ambiance.

Grand opening celebrations begin on September 1, 2021 with delicious Cappuccinos, Scandinavian Butter cookies and many other complimentary treats, not to mention the unveiling of Lemonwood’s new Fall collection.

Lemonwood is expanding rapidly, with six retail locations in Rosedale/Summerhill, ON, Oakville, ON Collingwood, ON, Port Carling ON, Unionville, ON and a pop-up location at Yonge & Eglington, ON as well as serving the rest of Canada, the USA and internationally through its ecommerce offerings. Additional retail locations are currently in the planning stages.

Its retailing philosophy is “elegance & simplicity” on all levels – Scandinavian inspired boutiques that are bright and airy, with clean lines and uncluttered, at their core modern day salons that emphasize personal service, that are built around all fibres wonderfully natural, including Cashmere (over 100 different styles and 80 different colours of poncho’s wraps, scarves, shawls, sweaters and more), Italian linens, Silks and Bamboo and rounded out by beautiful accessories (including designer masks), all carefully curated from around the world, affordable luxuries presented by welcoming and knowledgeable personnel. The Rosedale/Summerhill location is also expanding into the home décor and gift item categories.