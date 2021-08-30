Melos Studio Will Release Its First Music NFT with R&B King Treysongz on Binance NFT Mystery Box on Aug 31st

Taipei, Taiwan–(Newsfile Corp. – August 30, 2021) – Melos Studio, the brand new music creator ecosystem on Web 3.0, will release its first music NFT with R&B King TreySongz on Binance NFT mystery box on Aug 31th 12:00 PM(UTC) https://www.binance.com/en/nft/blindBox/detail?productId=127630597802689536

Melos Studio is the pioneer of music creation. The blockchain, such as NFT and web3 finance, are to be known as the Web 3.0 technology.

Melos is using these technologies to build a new music creation ecosystem where the relationships between the artists, the fans, and the collaborators will be redefined.

In the current NFT market, the creators upload their finished artworks and mint final-product-NFTs. Melos Studio is taking the NFT application to another dimension by using NFTs as “proof of creation”. For example, a well known music artist, Aditi uses Melos platform to write a stem of guitar tune, mint as a NFT and list on Melos marketplace. Aditis’ fan, Bob, finds this NFT, buys it, adds his piano tune, and lists again. Camilia buys this and adds her drum. Ariana buys again and adds flute… This process can go on.

This also elevates the relationship between the original artists and their fans. The fans can also be the collaborators of their favourite artists’ work. If the original artist was already famous, then his/her fan can also be recognized during this creation process.

Also, because all the sales and the creations are registered on blockchain, the public ledger, when there is a sale made, profits can be shared to all co-creators.

There are more for Melos to bring to the table: Metis – the online AI assistant that completes the music tune with only a few inputs of music notes; the web3.0 finance – NFT staking for extra reward and incentives; Virtualband – Google doc style of music creation, allowing music creators to work in different time zones and places; DAO govenanmence: the decentralized autonomous organization for open and public governance.