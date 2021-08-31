ReGen III Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 31, 2021) – ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) (“ReGen III” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Lawlor as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

In connection with Mr. Lawlor’s appointment, the Company has issued 600,000 stock options at an exercise price of $1.23 per option, valid for a period of two years from the date of grant.

“We are thrilled to have Tom join the ReGen III team. Tom’s exceptional interpersonal skills, coupled with his engineering background, make him highly effective at identifying priorities, developing project solutions, and motivating teams to meet project development objectives. Tom makes an excellent addition to the Company’s executive; reinforcing our commitment to build a strong team to successfully complete our Texas facility and to advance our larger, global development plans,” stated Company President, Gordon Driedger.

Mr. Lawlor brings over 25 years of professional leadership experience in project management, operations, and engineering. He has held numerous senior management positions with Schlumberger, AMEC and, for the past twenty years, with Ovintiv (formerly Encana). He has worked in many facets of the oil industry including completion of large upstream and midstream projects, leading production operations teams and overseeing offshore asset development, with his most recent success being the completion of a major project in Atlantic Canada, delivered on time and below budget. His international experience includes work across North America, the North Sea and the Middle East.

Article content

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech company creating more sustainable solutions that include better environmental outcomes and compelling economics. ReGen III owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil (“UMO”) re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils than traditional methods, including 55% Group III. For more information about the Company, please visit www.ReGenIII.com.

On Behalf of the Board of ReGen III Corp.

“Greg Clarkes”

Greg Clarkes

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Mark Redcliffe at (778) 668-5988

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company’s business plans, expectations and objectives. In this news release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management’s good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile and on the Company’s website, https://www.ReGen III.com/. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company’s expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94987

#distro