The Rush Fam Creates NFTs on New World Inc. NFT Platform

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 1, 2021) – Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A)(“Graph“) or (the “Company“)is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, New World Inc. has signed YouTube famous family, The Rush Fam to create non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) on the New World Inc. platform. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The Rush Fam Creates NFTs on New World Inc. NFT Platform Back to video

Article content Figure 1 To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7002/95027_550bc5a1c4eccac8_002full.jpg With over six million subscribers on YouTube, The Rush Fam continues to grow in popularity by creating family vlogs that share life experiences, pranks, challenges, and travel. The family consists of Tray and Keshia Rush, as well as their children Cali, Kirah and Kameiro. Tray and Keshia’s goal are continuing to expand and branch off into new business ventures with their family. Kameiro recently started his own YouTube gaming channel called FamousTubeGaming and Cali has already released her second hit song on Apple Music titled ‘Starburst Remix’. As Cali and Kameiro continue to venture into their own spaces, they are excited to use their creativity to create NFTs alongside New World to engage with their audience As a platform, New World makes it easy for contributors to create exclusive New World collaborative NFTs. The Rush Family is excited to utilize all the potential of the New World Inc. platform to create new and exciting ways to communicate with their viewers and fans. Family Instagram: www.instagram.com/famoustubefamily Tray Instagram: www.instagram.com/trayrush Kameiro Instagram: www.instagram.com/kameirorush24 Keisha Instagram: www.instagram.com/shortyisdope Cali Instagram: www.instagram.com/cali_rush Kirah Instagram: www.instagram.com/kirahdior

Article content YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/FamousTubeFamily YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/TheRushFam Gaming YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/FamousTubeGaming TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@officialrushfam About New World Inc. New World is an augmented reality art focused NFT company that allows creators, musicians, and celebrities to have access to an NFT distribution canvas to create and sell digital art. By selling digital art, artists are able to reach a broader market (both geographically and demographically), and as a result of the blockchain, continue to benefit financially through economic participation in future sales. New World has built this platform and has already signed such notable artists as Diogo Snow, who has produced numerous pieces for celebrity clients including Drake, and Fetty Wap, an American rapper, singer and songwriter who has over 6.5 million Instagram Followers, as well as many others. Additional information on New World is available at http://newworldinc.io. About Graph Blockchain Inc. Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFI). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake (“POS”) miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT market.

Article content Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com , www.newworldinc.io and www.babbagemining.com. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations

Jamie Hyland

Phone: 604.442.2425

Email: jamie@graphblockchain.com Media Relations

Joshua Greenwald/Rich DiGregorio Phone: 646.379.7971/856.889.7351

Email: gblc@kcsa.com Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the continued growth of the art-focused NFT market. Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the potential inability of New World to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry in general; increased competition in the art-focused NFT market; the potential future unviability of the NFT market in general, and the art-focused NFT market in specific. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Article content Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. ### To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95027 #distro

