Rockcliff Appoints New Director to the Board

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 1, 2021) – Rockcliff Metals Corporation (CSE: RCLF) (OTCQB: RKCLF) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Derek Macpherson as an independent director of the Company, effective August 25, 2021.

Article content Derek is the President and CEO of Gold79 Mines Ltd and Executive Chairman of Norvista Capital Corporation (“Norvista”). Norvista owns a 27% interest in Rockcliff. Over the past ten years, Derek has worked in mining capital markets, identifying investment opportunities along with raising money for junior mining companies. Additionally, as one of the early employees, Derek helped to develop the capital markets platform at Red Cloud Securities Inc. Prior to entering into mining capital markets, Derek worked for six years as a metallurgist. Mr. Macpherson has a Bachelor of Engineering and Management in Materials Science from McMaster University and a Master of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business. Mr. Don Christie, Interim CEO, commented, “The addition of Derek as an independent director adds significant capital markets experience to the Rockcliff board. We look forward to benefitting from Derek’s expertise to help Rockcliff execute on its corporate strategy.” About Rockcliff Metals Corporation Rockcliff is a Canadian resource development and exploration company with several advanced-stage, high-grade copper and VMS dominant deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Belt which is the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting high-grade mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company’s extensive portfolio of properties totals approximately 4,000 km² and includes seven of the highest grade undeveloped VMS deposits in the Belt. Rockcliff has a joint venture with Hudbay at the Company’s 49% owned Talbot Copper Deposit.

Article content For more information, please visit http://rockcliffmetals.com

Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Don Christie

Interim CEO

Cell: (416) 409-8441

don@rockcliffmetals.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or the negatives and / or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur”, “be achieved” or “has the potential to”. In particular, the forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: future projected production, capital costs and operating costs, recovery methods and rates, development methods and plans, commodity prices and Mineral Resource Estimates. Statements relating to “Mineral Resources” are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the Mineral Resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Article content Forward-looking statements are based on the certain assumptions opinions and estimates as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in market conditions, unsuccessful exploration results, possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, changes in the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, inaccurate resource estimates, changes in the price of copper or zinc, unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general economic conditions. Mining exploration and development is an inherently risky business. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate and results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion in respect of risks and other factors that could influence forward-looking statements, please refer to the factors discussed in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended March 31, 2021 under the heading ‘Risk Factors’. These factors are not and should not be construed as being exhaustive.

Article content Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speaks only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95043 #distro

