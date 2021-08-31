CompoSecure's Next-Generation Crypto Storage Wallet, Arculus, Will Debut on September 9th, 2021

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Somerset, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – August 31, 2021) – CompoSecure, LLC has announced the long-awaited release of Arculus, the next-generation of cryptocurrency storage and management, to go live on September 9th, 2021 via the Arculus site, www.GetArculus.com . Arculus is a cryptocurrency cold storage and security service that equips both a mobile app and a premium financial card to store the private keys of customers’ digital assets, enabling users to safely buy, sell, swap, store and manage their cryptocurrencies all in one place. Once purchased, distribution of Arculus Key cards will commence at the end of September.

Key Takeaways:

CompoSecure’s Arculus Cold Storage Wallet will Debut on September 9th.

Arculus Equips a Mobile Application and Premium Financial Card to Bring Nuanced Functionality to Cryptocurrency Cold Storage.

Arculus Deploys Three-Factor Authentication to Ensure the Privacy of Users’ Digital Assets.

